JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

US sanctions five people, two companies connected to Hezbollah adviser

"Hezbollah continues to rely on seemingly legitimate business investments and key facilitators to generate revenue for the group’s operations,” stated Brian Nelson, a U.S. Treasury under secretary.

The U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. Credit: Treasury Department.
The U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. Credit: Treasury Department.
Edit
(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Thursday against five people and two companies that have laundered money and helped Hassan Moukalled, a Hezbollah financial adviser, evade U.S. sanctions.

“Hezbollah continues to rely on seemingly legitimate business investments and key facilitators to generate revenue for the group’s destabilizing attacks across Israel’s northern border,” stated Brian Nelson, U.S. under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Adnan Mahmoud Youssef, Mazen Hassan al-Zein, Andriyah Samir Mushantaf, Bashir Ibrahim Mansur and Firas Hasan Moukalled, and the companies The Crystal Group (based in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates) and Teleport Company (London).

Washington designated Moukalled in January for helping Hezbollah avoid economic sanctions. The United Arab Emirates also sanctioned the Hezbollah adviser in February, listing him and his company CTEX on its local list of those sanctioned for supporting terrorism.

Moukalled continues to serve as a key financial advisor to Hezbollah, working closely with the Iran-backed terror organization’s senior finance officials to represent its business interests across the Middle East, according to the Treasury Department.

CTEX Exchange was established jointly by Moukalled and Hezbollah officials as a front company to facilitate funding for the terrorist group.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates