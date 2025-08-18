What I saw in Gaza: Firsthand experiences as described by the ‘Kosher Guru’

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

What is life really like inside the Gaza Strip during wartime?

On this episode of “Judeacation,” JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten welcomes Gabriel Boxer, widely known as the “Kosher Guru,” a leading kosher consultant, Israel advocate and senior advisor to Knesset member Simcha Rothman. Boxer recently joined an exclusive group of journalists and influencers embedded with Israel Defense Forces units in the coastal enclave, and shares his chilling firsthand experience of what he witnessed on the ground.

From tunnels hidden beneath children’s cribs to Hamas operatives using schools as terror bases, Boxer exposes the shocking realities of Hamas’s tactics and the complicity of the local population. He also recounts his powerful encounter with Mosab Hassan Yousef, known as “The Green Prince” and the son of a Hamas founder, who speaks candidly about the true goals of Hamas and why the West continues to misunderstand them.

The discussion turns to Boxer’s deep involvement in Judea and Samaria advocacy; his work with organizations such as the One Israel Fund, and American Friends of Judea and Samaria; and his efforts to raise millions of dollars for IDF soldiers since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

