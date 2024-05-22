What Israel must do to stop the ICC arrest warrants

The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor is pushing to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Yahya Sinwar, senior leader of Hamas and other Hamas terrorists.
How should Jerusalem respond to such obscene accusations? Can the Jewish state work with the United States and other powers to put a stop to this?
Hear JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and Ambassador Mark Regev as they unpack the outrageous ICC charges, European countries’ equally cynical recognition of “Palestine” and Washington’s push for normalization with Saudi Arabia—before Hamas is even defeated.
Check out the new JNS TV show “Israel Undiplomatic.”
