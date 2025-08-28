What really happened at Nasser Hospital?

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

In this episode, senior contributing editor at JNS Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office—dissect the global firestorm over the IDF strike near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis: what the IDF says it targeted, how Hamas’s use of medical facilities affects protected-site status under international law and the hard truth about collateral damage in dense urban warfare. They debate claims about “journalists” in Gaza, the realities of press freedom under Hamas and why parts of the Israeli media echo Gaza Health Ministry talking points.

The hosts then turn to Washington, where U.S. President Donald Trump signals the Gaza war could be entering its final phase. Is this pressure on Hamas, on Jerusalem—or both? How do hostage negotiations, multi-front threats and U.S. weapons policy shape Israel’s next moves?

Finally, they examine the northern arena: Lebanon’s talk of disarming Hezbollah and reported U.S.-brokered security understandings with Syria that would keep Israel on the Golan Heights. Are these genuine openings or new risks Israel must approach with eyes wide open?

Send feedback or topic suggestions to: undiplomatic@jns.org.