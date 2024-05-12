JNS Press+
‘Why I quit being a Jewish anti-Israel extremist’

The Quad

“The Quad,” Ep. 25

(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

This week, “The Quad” interviews a former Jewish anti-Israel activist, Ateret Violet Shmuel, on why she hated Israel so much, what she believed about herself and other Jews and what made her decide to change directions.

This episode is a must-see for anyone who wants to understand the current protests happening across the United States.

“The Quad” (Emily Schrader, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Vivian Bercovici and Ashira Solomon) are also joined by Stephanie Strauss, executive director of Yeshiva University in Israel, to unpack the pro-Palestinian college protests that are threatening Jewish life on campus.

And, of course, get ready for the Scumbags and Heroes of the Week!

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.
