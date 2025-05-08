Why Israel’s survival depends on defeating Hamas

On this week’s “Straight Up,” former senior Israeli government official Danny Seaman sits down with Ronit Farkash, a resident of moshav Tkuma near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, who shares a harrowing, firsthand account of survival, loss and resilience on Oct. 7, 2023.
Farkash’s community was among the hardest hit during the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel. She describes how government negligence left families defenseless, how terrorists came within meters of her home, and how a series of miracles and last-minute civilian action prevented further slaughter. Her children, like many others, now serve on the front lines. One was nearly killed by a sniper; another defended Israel’s coast from terrorist infiltration by sea.
She explains why any ceasefire before Hamas is eradicated would be a death sentence for communities like hers and why residents of Israel’s south won’t accept a return to the pre-war status quo.
This episode is more than a conversation; it’s a warning, a call to moral clarity and living proof that Israel’s war is not about revenge, but survival.
