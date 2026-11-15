More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Returned hostage Alon Ohel performs at New York gala for Israel’s NATAL

American Friends of NATAL’s “Communities of Hope” gala raises support for trauma care in Israel, where post-traumatic stress rates have nearly doubled since Oct. 7, 2023.

American Friends of NATAL
From left: Alon and Ronen Ohel perform at the American Friends of NATAL gala in New York City on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NATAL.
From left: Alon and Ronen Ohel perform at the American Friends of NATAL gala in New York City on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NATAL.
(Nov. 15, 2026 / American Friends of NATAL)

Returned hostage Alon Ohel sat down at the piano in New York on Nov. 10, his brother Ronen beside him on guitar and told more than 400 guests that in his darkest moments, it was music that kept him strong. He was one of several speakers and performers featured at the American Friends of NATAL (AFN) “Communities of Hope” Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street.Another was Ilay David, whose brother, Evyatar David, was taken from the Nova music festival and held hostage in Gaza until Oct. 2025.

The evening brought together leaders from business, real estate, banking and philanthropy, along with longtime supporters of mental health, in support of NATAL, Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center.

AFN board chair Ran Eliasaf, founder and managing partner of Northwind Group, the gala’s platinum sponsor, spoke about his family’s connection to NATAL. “My father’s generation was told, ‘You went through something bad. Don’t talk about it,’” said Eliasaf. “NATAL exists so the next generation doesn’t have to carry it in silence. After October 7th, NATAL’s services are needed more than ever. That’s why Isabelle and I encourage our family to be a part of the mission.” His daughter, 11-year-old Emily, also shared a few words with guests about what NATAL means to her.

738 days and then music

Ohel was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023. Wounded by shrapnel in his eye, shoulder and arm, he spent 738 days in Hamas captivity, much of it shackled in tunnels beneath Gaza. Introduced by AFN board member Dity Brunn,Ph.D., the pianist, who has played since the age of nine, shared the story behind each song he performed. When the performance ended, the audience gave Ohel a standing ovation.

Earlier in the evening, AFN board member Candice Moss sat down with David and Shaked Arieli, director of NATAL’s Career Development Unit, for a conversation about living through trauma and creating new beginnings. David spoke about how hard it was for his parents to cope in the early days and how he made the decision to fight to bring his brother home. Before Oct. 7, 2023, the brothers played music together every week, Ilay on piano and Evyatar on guitar.

The need at home

NATAL has operated in a state of emergency since Oct. 7, 2023. Before the war, the organization treated about 300 patients a week; within months, it was treating 3,500, more than ten times as many. During the 39 days of missile attacks from Iran this spring, calls to NATAL’s helpline rose by more than a third, reaching more than 9,300 in less than six weeks. Post-trauma rates in Israel have nearly doubled since Oct. 7, 2023, and about 30% of the population is experiencing some form of PTSD.

This year alone, NATAL’s helpline volunteers and social workers have answered more than 30,000 calls and its clinicians have treated more than 5,000 patients. Its reach stretches from Druze villages in the north to the Gaza Envelope and from Nova survivors to former hostages and military families. NATAL also launched partnerships this year with Hatzalah, El Al, Amdocs and Aroma to support first responders, aircrews and workplaces.

“What NATAL has done for Israel this year would not have been possible without you,” said AFN chief executive Maayan Aviv. “Over the years, NATAL has helped more than 700,000 Israelis. Behind every number is a human story: a mother, a father, a child. Someone who has lost their sense of safety.”

Aviv shared the stage with NATAL’s new chief executive, Gilad Nusboim, who traveled from Israel for the gala. Together they described how NATAL has met a nation’s surging need since Oct. 7, 2023 and how it plans to reach even more Israelis in the years ahead.

“Our mission is not only to help people survive, but to help them live again,” said Nusboim. “The war may end, but the journey of healing will continue for years. And we will be there.”

Giving and gratitude

Auctioneer Lydia Fenet led a paddle raise, with guests contributing at multiple donation levels. The funds will support therapy for individuals and couples, as well as programs such as surf therapy and other therapeutic approaches.

The program also included a welcome video from an Israeli officer and the national anthems, performed by Meital Waldmann. Notable guests included content creators Zach Sage Fox, Martina Dechevska, Bianca Jade, Joseph Weitzel and Einat Ben-Moshe and actress Kadia Saraf (“Dexter: Resurrection,” “Law & Order: SVU”).

Shaked Arieli, Ilay David and Candice Moss speak at the American Friends of NATAL gala
From left: Shaked Arieli, Ilay David and Candice Moss speak at the American Friends of NATAL gala in New York City on Nov. 10. Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for NATAL.

Ruben Krupik, board chair of NATAL, closed the evening on behalf of NATAL in Israel. “A nation’s true strength is measured not only by its ability to defend itself, but by its commitment to heal its people,” he said. “This is NATAL’s mission. And you, our friends and supporters, make this mission possible.”

The gala committee included Eliasaf, David Kostman, Brunn and Moss.Northwind Group led the sponsors as platinum sponsor, joined by gold sponsors Hudson Valley Property Group and Toni Young; silver sponsors Polsinelli and Brunn; bronze sponsors Royal Abstract / Martin Kravet, Jefferies, Tower Abstract and Landau Properties; and supporters GFP Real Estate, Continental Abstract, Moss, Kostman, the Slusher family, EON, Nelson Mullins and Lincoln Land Services.

Michael Sabin sponsored the centerpieces, Citrin Cooperman and Langdon Title the cocktail reception, KeyBank the piano and Barone Steel the coat check.

Every ticket and sponsorship goes directly toward NATAL’s therapy programs.

For more information or to donate, visit: afnatal.org/afngala

American Friends of NATAL
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of NATAL American Friends of NATAL
American Friends of NATAL’s (AFN) mission is to support and strengthen NATAL’s important work, providing vital assistance to Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war, and ensuring the vital health and well-being of Israel for now and for the future. AFN also engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. In doing so, AFN brings NATAL’s groundbreaking work to aid Americans in returning to productive lives.
EXPLORE JNS
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
World News
Iran says IAEA can’t resume inspections until US military threat removed
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report that the halt of inspections “needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency.”
November 14, 2026 10:39 AM
JNS Staff
Children pose for a photograph during an exhibition of missiles and drones at the National Aerospace Park outside Tehran on Nov. 12, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Iranian regime will ‘return and metastasize’ as long as it survives, Israeli official tells JNS
Rubio blames Iran’s ruling clerics for regional conflicts, says economic pressure makes further military action unnecessary.
November 15, 2026 06:42 AM
Amelie Botbol, Joshua Marks
Anti-Israel protesters associated with a “boycott ride” against Jewish- and Israeli-owned restaurants in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Photo by Jonathan S. Tobin.
U.S. News
Philly police say no anti-Israel protesters reported assailed; group claims that’s why it nixed new ride
“No riders reported being assaulted, spat on or harmed,” a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman told JNS.
Nov. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Rogers led El-Sayed by 13 points among Jewish Election Day voters, per survey
“The more connected somebody was with the Jewish community, the less likely they were to vote for El-Sayed,” Jonathan Schulman, of the Jewish Majority, told JNS.
Nov. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
12:02
Israel’s inflation falls to 5-year low as housing prices decline
11:40
Likud, Yashar, B’Yachad agree to continue coalition talks
11:23
Mossad chief briefed CIA head on Iran during US visit
11:15
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh
11:06
FM Sa’ar wishes Latvia happy Independence Day
10:34
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
09:58
Trump blames Biden for FAA failures, demands urgent funding
09:33
Israeli detained in Jordan after crossing maritime border
09:07
Danon: No Gaza reconstruction while Hamas remains in power
08:55
US envoy Waltz heads to Lebanon, Morocco
08:51
Dead Sea: IDF arrests infiltrators in rubber boats
08:35
Israeli ministry urges int’l community to hold Palestinian Authority accountable
08:15
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks
08:09
Israeli vehicle damaged in attack near Neve Daniel
07:54
Tanker reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz, crew safe
07:34
Israeli forces seize eight handguns near Jordanian border
07:14
IAF marks 32 years since F-15I Ra’am purchase
06:53
AFJS honors donors who helped purchase tractors for Judea and Samaria
06:33
Spanish prosecutor backs US extradition of anti-Israel donor
06:13
Educational cooperation important to ties with Israel, State Dept tells JNS
05:52
Jordan sentences three to death over deadly church attack
05:32
Eight Palestinians found hiding in fuel tank at Jerusalem checkpoint
05:12
Iranian regime will ‘return and metastasize’ as long as it exists, Israeli official tells JNS
05:12
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial vandalized with Ukrainian nationalist graffiti
04:51
Rubio: Iran’s ruling clerics behind ‘every major problem’ in Middle East
04:31
Jewish heirs challenge $180 million van Gogh sale
04:11
Virginia’s Spanberger rejects federal scholarship tax-credit program
03:50
Rubio calls ICC a ‘fake court,’ warns against enforcing rulings on Americans
03:30
Bahrain issues two ‘potential threat’ alerts
03:10
Israeli DM warns against bringing Ra’am into next government
02:49
Brad Ausmus named Houston Astros’ next manager, aims to win World Series
02:29
Arab from northern Israel to be charged with spying for Iran
02:09
Rep.-elect Chris Rabb criticizes anti-Israel rally tactics, reiterates arms embargo call
01:48
Texas governor-elect vows to remove CAIR terror designation
01:28
IDF kills Hamas Rafah Brigade commander in Gaza strike
01:08
Antisemitic graffiti found twice in a week at Toronto subway station
13:38
UK: Former Hamas bodyguard found guilty of knife attack
13:00
US commends Cairo for permanent outlawing of Muslim Brotherhood
12:31
IDF detains 4 Palestinian terrorists in Samaria, including ISIS-affiliates
11:59
Qatar, Turkey cement mutual defense pact
11:25
IDF obtains documents exposing ‘systematic exploitation’ of hospitals by Gazan terrorists
10:30
IDF, Shin Bet slay more than 10 terrorists in Gaza
08:59
Britain’s ‘Jewish Chronicle’ celebrates 185 years
08:30
UN nuclear watchdog raises alarm over uninspected Iranian enrichment plant
08:05
Pence challenges Vance over Israel, warns against antisemitism
07:31
Simon Wiesenthal Center honors Israeli media executive Ynon Kreiz
07:00
Iranian clerical body calls for review of membership in Non-Proliferation Treaty
06:42
US Fifth Fleet commander visits Israel for naval security talks
06:32
Schumer says he has votes to remain Senate Democratic leader despite Van Hollen challenge
06:16
Former Israeli security chiefs demand probe of rabbi over ‘din rodef’ ruling
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Tuvia Tenenbom on his new book, “Excuse Me, Is This Yours?”
November 15, 2026 02:27 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Trump nips JD Vance’s Iran appeasement gambit in the bud
Jonathan S. Tobin