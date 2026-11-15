Returned hostage Alon Ohel performs at New York gala for Israel’s NATAL

Returned hostage Alon Ohel sat down at the piano in New York on Nov. 10, his brother Ronen beside him on guitar and told more than 400 guests that in his darkest moments, it was music that kept him strong. He was one of several speakers and performers featured at the American Friends of NATAL (AFN) “Communities of Hope” Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street.Another was Ilay David, whose brother, Evyatar David, was taken from the Nova music festival and held hostage in Gaza until Oct. 2025.

The evening brought together leaders from business, real estate, banking and philanthropy, along with longtime supporters of mental health, in support of NATAL, Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center.

AFN board chair Ran Eliasaf, founder and managing partner of Northwind Group, the gala’s platinum sponsor, spoke about his family’s connection to NATAL. “My father’s generation was told, ‘You went through something bad. Don’t talk about it,’” said Eliasaf. “NATAL exists so the next generation doesn’t have to carry it in silence. After October 7th, NATAL’s services are needed more than ever. That’s why Isabelle and I encourage our family to be a part of the mission.” His daughter, 11-year-old Emily, also shared a few words with guests about what NATAL means to her.

738 days and then music

Ohel was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023. Wounded by shrapnel in his eye, shoulder and arm, he spent 738 days in Hamas captivity, much of it shackled in tunnels beneath Gaza. Introduced by AFN board member Dity Brunn,Ph.D., the pianist, who has played since the age of nine, shared the story behind each song he performed. When the performance ended, the audience gave Ohel a standing ovation.

Earlier in the evening, AFN board member Candice Moss sat down with David and Shaked Arieli, director of NATAL’s Career Development Unit, for a conversation about living through trauma and creating new beginnings. David spoke about how hard it was for his parents to cope in the early days and how he made the decision to fight to bring his brother home. Before Oct. 7, 2023, the brothers played music together every week, Ilay on piano and Evyatar on guitar.

The need at home

NATAL has operated in a state of emergency since Oct. 7, 2023. Before the war, the organization treated about 300 patients a week; within months, it was treating 3,500, more than ten times as many. During the 39 days of missile attacks from Iran this spring, calls to NATAL’s helpline rose by more than a third, reaching more than 9,300 in less than six weeks. Post-trauma rates in Israel have nearly doubled since Oct. 7, 2023, and about 30% of the population is experiencing some form of PTSD.

This year alone, NATAL’s helpline volunteers and social workers have answered more than 30,000 calls and its clinicians have treated more than 5,000 patients. Its reach stretches from Druze villages in the north to the Gaza Envelope and from Nova survivors to former hostages and military families. NATAL also launched partnerships this year with Hatzalah, El Al, Amdocs and Aroma to support first responders, aircrews and workplaces.

“What NATAL has done for Israel this year would not have been possible without you,” said AFN chief executive Maayan Aviv. “Over the years, NATAL has helped more than 700,000 Israelis. Behind every number is a human story: a mother, a father, a child. Someone who has lost their sense of safety.”

Aviv shared the stage with NATAL’s new chief executive, Gilad Nusboim, who traveled from Israel for the gala. Together they described how NATAL has met a nation’s surging need since Oct. 7, 2023 and how it plans to reach even more Israelis in the years ahead.

“Our mission is not only to help people survive, but to help them live again,” said Nusboim. “The war may end, but the journey of healing will continue for years. And we will be there.”

Giving and gratitude

Auctioneer Lydia Fenet led a paddle raise, with guests contributing at multiple donation levels. The funds will support therapy for individuals and couples, as well as programs such as surf therapy and other therapeutic approaches.

The program also included a welcome video from an Israeli officer and the national anthems, performed by Meital Waldmann. Notable guests included content creators Zach Sage Fox, Martina Dechevska, Bianca Jade, Joseph Weitzel and Einat Ben-Moshe and actress Kadia Saraf (“Dexter: Resurrection,” “Law & Order: SVU”).

From left: Shaked Arieli, Ilay David and Candice Moss speak at the American Friends of NATAL gala in New York City on Nov. 10. Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for NATAL.

Ruben Krupik, board chair of NATAL, closed the evening on behalf of NATAL in Israel. “A nation’s true strength is measured not only by its ability to defend itself, but by its commitment to heal its people,” he said. “This is NATAL’s mission. And you, our friends and supporters, make this mission possible.”

The gala committee included Eliasaf, David Kostman, Brunn and Moss.Northwind Group led the sponsors as platinum sponsor, joined by gold sponsors Hudson Valley Property Group and Toni Young; silver sponsors Polsinelli and Brunn; bronze sponsors Royal Abstract / Martin Kravet, Jefferies, Tower Abstract and Landau Properties; and supporters GFP Real Estate, Continental Abstract, Moss, Kostman, the Slusher family, EON, Nelson Mullins and Lincoln Land Services.

Michael Sabin sponsored the centerpieces, Citrin Cooperman and Langdon Title the cocktail reception, KeyBank the piano and Barone Steel the coat check.

Every ticket and sponsorship goes directly toward NATAL’s therapy programs.

For more information or to donate, visit: afnatal.org/afngala