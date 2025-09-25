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Raise a glass to Israeli wines this holiday season

Discover the wines of Israel as the IWPA highlights one of the world’s fastest-growing wine regions with over 40 wineries.

Sep. 25, 2025
IWPA

Raise a glass to Israeli wines this holiday season

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Illustrative image provided by the Israeli Wine Producers Association. Credit: Courtesy.
Illustrative image provided by the Israeli Wine Producers Association. Credit: Courtesy.
( Sep. 25, 2025 / IWPA )

This holiday season, there’s something new to uncork and celebrate: the wines of Israel. From festive fall gatherings to winter holiday toasts, Israeli wines are making their mark around the world—blending ancient winemaking traditions with modern innovation.

The Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) brings together more than 40 wineries—from boutique gems to renowned estates—inviting U.S. wine lovers to experience Israel’s rich and diverse wine culture. With bold reds, crisp whites, refreshing rosés and even unique dessert wines, there’s a bottle for every taste, budget and celebration.

“Despite the challenges Israel has faced, the unique terrain and climate have enabled the production of exceptional wines,” says Josh Greenstein, VP of marketing and sales at IWPA. “Our mission is to inspire people to discover the wines of Israel—offering an unmatched journey for wine lovers everywhere.”

Key reasons to consider Israeli wines for holiday celebrations

  • World-class quality – Crafted to rival the best from France, Italy and California.
  • Perfect for entertaining – Wide range of varietals to pair with any holiday meal.
  • Rich stories in every bottle – Each winery shares a piece of Israel’s history, culture and innovation.
  • Sustainably made – Many vineyards use pioneering drip-irrigation and eco-friendly farming.

Whether you’re gathering with family, hosting friends, or looking for the perfect gift, Israeli wines bring a touch of discovery and sophistication to the table. Increasingly available at wine shops and liquor stores across the U.S., they’re ready to make your celebrations even more memorable.

Wineries to Explore

1848 Winery; Alexander Winery ; Barkan Winery ; Ben Ami Wine; BNNUN Winery; Binyamina Winery; Carmel Winery; The Cave Winery; Domaine du Castel; Ephod Winery; Feldstein Winery; Flam Winer; Kamisa Winery; Pinto Winery; Gros Winery; Gush Etzion Winery; Jezreel Valley Winery; Matar by Pelter; Morad Winery; Château Golan; Netofa Winery; Odem Mountain Winery; Or Haganuz Winery; Psagot Winery; Raziel Winery; Segal Winery; Shamay Galilee Winery; Shiloh Winery; Stoudemire Wines; Tabor Winery; Teperberg Winery; Tulip Winery; Tura Winery; Tzuba Winery; Vitkin Winery; Weiss Winery; Yayn Winery; Yali Winery; and Zion Winery.

About the Israeli Wine Producers Association

The IWPA unites Israel’s leading wineries to showcase the country’s wines on the global stage. Its mission is to encourage wine enthusiasts everywhere to explore and enjoy Israeli wines, which proudly stand alongside those of the world’s most celebrated regions. Follow @IsraeliWine for updates and inspiration. Visit: www.iwpa.com

About & contact the publisher
IWPA
Israel has been able to blend their ancient history with the most modern technology to produce some of the finest wines available and become one of the fastest-growing winemaking regions in the world. The Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) represents Israeli wines with a unified voice. To communicate, educate, market, and expose US customers and consumers to Israel as a world-class wine region. The IWPA represents 30+ Israeli wineries ranging from boutique to the largest producer. Follow @IsraeliWine for the latest from the IWPA.
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