update deskWorld News

Netanyahu meets with South Korean president at UNGA

The Israeli prime minister invited Yoon Suk Yeol to visit the Jewish state.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in New York, Sept. 20, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohion/GPO.
(September 21, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly general debate in New York on Wednesday.

The two leaders reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed to coordinate on various topics of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. They also discussed regional and international issues.

Video: Roy Avraham/GPO, Sound: Yehezkel Kandil /GPO.

“Israel and South Korea have great opportunities—we are both democratic countries that develop forward-looking technologies. I usually say that ‘the future belongs to those who promote innovation’—and we are both nations that stand out in innovation. If we cooperate, we will be more successful more together,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu invited Yoon to visit Israel as the first sitting South Korean president to make a trip to the Jewish state, saying that he would be welcomed “as a great friend of Israel.”

“I fondly remember my visit to your country, and your visit to us will be an excellent opportunity to strengthen the mutual ties of friendship,” Netanyahu said.

South Korea ratified its free-trade agreement with Israel in September of last year. It’s the first FTA that Israel has signed with an Asian country. The agreement went into force on Dec. 1.

Israel exports about $1.5 billion annually to South Korea and imports $2 billion in goods.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu met with U.S. President Joe Biden. The premier has also held meetings this week with the leaders of Ukraine, Turkey, Paraguay, South Sudan and Malawi, as well U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

