The JNS Wire service publishes news from like-minded organizations across the pro-Israel and Jewish spheres. It is a great way to share news from your organization wth JNS readers. Press releases appear online, in our newsletter and may appear on our homepage. In addition, all releases are available for republication by JNS syndication partners.

Payment and Process: We charge a processing fee of $75 per release, with a discounted price of $25 for nonprofits.

After you submit your release, an editor will review it. Once approved, we will send you a link to complete payment along with any editorial adjustments. Your release will be published once payment is received.

Please allow up to two Israeli business days to hear back from us. Irrelevant or spam submissions will be ignored.

Guidelines: Please read the following instructions carefully. Submissions that do not meet these requirements may be rejected.

Length : Press releases should not exceed 1,000 words.

: Press releases should not exceed 1,000 words. Scope : Each release should focus on one primary announcement or item. Do not submit roundups or recaps of multiple programs.

: Each release should focus on one primary announcement or item. Do not submit roundups or recaps of multiple programs. Tone : Maintain a news tone and objective perspective. Overly subjective, promotional or advocacy-style language may not be published or will be edited for tone. Example: "This life-changing program inspired teens like never before.” should be written as “Organizers said the program aimed to provide teens with meaningful experiences.” Example: “Help save this irreplaceable piece of history!" should be written as “The organization is calling on the public to help preserve the landmark, which it describes as irreplaceable.”

: Maintain a news tone and objective perspective. Overly subjective, promotional or advocacy-style language may not be published or will be edited for tone. Style: All press releases are subject to JNS style and editorial review, including spelling, grammar and alignment with our style guide.

Thank you for using the JNS Wire!