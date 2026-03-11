“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz was an avocado farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am.
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child,” Police Sup. Michael Specht posted on X. “The content of this video is very disturbing.”
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
“There could have been kids at this kindergarten,” said Rishon Letzion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
IDF chief says strikes have weakened Iran’s regime and vows to push Hezbollah threat from border as “Operation Roaring Lion” enters fourth week.
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
ISRAEL AT WAR
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
FEATURES
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
American Jewish teenagers came to Israel to study its history. Then Israeli history found them.
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
TRAVEL
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
NOW PLAYING ON JNS TV
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Explosive strikes, shifting battle lines, and a bold new doctrine...senior contributing editor at JNS Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office—pull you straight into a moment that could redefine the Middle East. You’ll learn how Israel’s dramatic targeting of Iran’s top leadership is reshaping not just Tehran’s power structure but the entire regional chessboard, while a critical front in Lebanon may hold the key to Hezbollah’s fate. The hosts unpack whether a limited ground invasion can truly neutralize the threat, why internal cracks in Lebanon and Iran might change everything and how Israel’s post–October 7 strategy marks a decisive shift toward preemption and total victory.
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Explosive strikes, shifting battle lines, and a bold new doctrine...senior contributing editor at JNS Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office—pull you straight into a moment that could redefine the Middle East. You’ll learn how Israel’s dramatic targeting of Iran’s top leadership is reshaping not just Tehran’s power structure but the entire regional chessboard, while a critical front in Lebanon may hold the key to Hezbollah’s fate. The hosts unpack whether a limited ground invasion can truly neutralize the threat, why internal cracks in Lebanon and Iran might change everything and how Israel’s post–October 7 strategy marks a decisive shift toward preemption and total victory.
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice: At the heart of much of the opposition to the war the United States and Israel are waging to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and spreading Islamist tyranny with terror is a conspiracy theory. Both left-wingers and some on the right still believe in myths about Israel or the Jews manipulating American foreign policy, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin.
He’s joined in this week’s episode of Think Twice by historian and Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead who points out that surges of antisemitism in the United States, such as the one we’re currently experiencing, is a function of other factors which impact national discourse like economics and mass migration.
He’s joined in this week’s episode of Think Twice by historian and Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead who points out that surges of antisemitism in the United States, such as the one we’re currently experiencing, is a function of other factors which impact national discourse like economics and mass migration.
The Hidden Strategy Behind The War In Iran
The Hidden Strategy Behind The War In Iran
True East: While headlines focus on strikes and leadership eliminations, a far bigger story is unfolding beneath the surface. From the Strait of Hormuz to China’s energy dependence, from Iran’s terror network to shifting global power, this conflict is not just about the Middle East, it’s about the future of the world. Why did a senior U.S. counterterror official resign and blame Israel? What does the deployment of the USS Tripoli really signal? And how do oil choke points, global supply chains, and China’s ambitions all connect to this moment? IDF Spokesman (Res.) Doron Spielman unpacks the hidden strategy, the misinformation, and the next phase of a war that is rapidly escalating beyond what most people realize.
How Trump and Netanyahu targeted Iran’s leadership succession plan
How Trump and Netanyahu targeted Iran’s leadership succession plan
JLMinute: Iran may still be firing, but Israel and the United States believe the regime is already being dismantled piece by piece. In this hard-hitting discussion, viewers will learn how Israeli and American officials are framing the war not as a temporary exchange, but as a campaign to finish the job, crush Iran’s military infrastructure and possibly pave the way for regime change. From the Strait of Hormuz and the Basij militias to Hezbollah, disinformation, missile defense and shifting regional alliances, this episode gives viewers a front-row seat to the strategic thinking shaping the war.
Palestinian reactions to Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv
Palestinian reactions to Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv
Judeacation: Israel’s next battlefield may already be forming in Judea and Samaria, and Iran is quietly trying to light the fuse. In this episode, viewers get an inside look at an exclusive IDF briefing revealing how Iranian money, terror networks and incitement campaigns are converging to create a potential new front in Israel’s war, while the IDF races to dismantle terror hubs and prevent attacks before they happen. You’ll learn how over 200 terror suspects were arrested in just one week, why Israel sees Judea and Samaria as a strategic flashpoint during the Iran war and how propaganda, incitement and regional politics could shape the next stage of the conflict.
What’s at stake in the Iran nuclear crisis
What’s at stake in the Iran nuclear crisis
Israel Undiplomatic: In a recent CNBC interview, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff referred to Israel as a “one-bomb country,” a remark that sparked debate about Israel’s unique security challenges. In this episode, Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum discuss what Witkoff meant and why Israel’s situation differs from that of larger countries like the United States. Israel is currently confronting threats on multiple fronts, facing Iran and its proxies while also battling Hezbollah in Lebanon, all while defending its own population from missile attacks. The discussion explores how Israel conducts offensive operations abroad while protecting its home front. The episode also looks at what some see as mixed messaging from President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about how and when the conflict might end, and Netanyahu’s appeal to the Iranian people to challenge the current regime. What do these signals mean and what could they mean for the future of the region?
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
‘Somebody came into my house to shoot my babies’: Temple Israel, Federation call for federal security measures after attack
“This could have been the greatest terrorist tragedy in America since 9/11,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JNS.
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
University leaders, faculty and students driving Jew-hatred and failing to fight it, House panel report says
“This report exposes how radical faculty and student groups have been given free rein while Jewish students are left to fend for themselves,” Rep. Tim Walberg, chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, told JNS.
Organizers of a campus encampment said that participants were “subjected to serious and damaging abuse” and that “the police were contacted.”
Points of view from the Jewish world
The United States is sending a message that the decades-long cycle of Islamist rule, violence and genocide must end.
The surviving members of the regime have played what they believe to be their trump card: targeting the production and flow of oil.
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Press releases from around the pro-Israel and Jewish world
Promotion reflects expanded leadership role overseeing integrated programming and community engagement across J Los Angeles.
The financial cost, along with the emotional toll, of providing 24/7 protection is enormous.
Monetary cards valued at 1,000 shekels ($322) were distributed to families from Beit Shemesh forced out of their homes by an Iranian missile
New role focuses on applying organizational culture expertise to reimagine Jewish life for the next generation.
It will serve as a comprehensive regional hub for diagnostic, therapeutic and family support services.
Enemies may try to subdue us through fear of missile and terror attacks, but they’ve miscalculated our resilience.
Both entities host film screenings, elevate the voices of content creators and engage in new media programming.
Military and national security experts have described the campaign as a necessary effort that could reshape the Middle East and significantly reduce the threat posed by the Islamic regime.
Longtime scouter Thomas Maher earns the Shofar Award for reviving Camp Keowa’s Jewish chapel.
Her appointment provides an expanded platform to strengthen biblical support for Israel within the Christian media community.