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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two vehicles go up in flames following a Hezbollah strike near a community in Israel's Galilee Panhandle, March 22, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One killed in Hezbollah strike on the Upper Galilee
Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz was an avocado farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-chief
The Islamophobia narrative is about erasing Jews and antisemitism
Jonathan S. Tobin
Senior Contributing Editor
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributing Writer
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
LATEST NEWS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
31 minutes ago
New York City Police Department Car, NYPD
U.S. News
US postal worker arrested for shoving 4–year–old to the ground in Monsey
“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child,” Police Sup. Michael Specht posted on X. “The content of this video is very disturbing.”
1 hour ago
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
1 hour ago
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
2 hours ago
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
2 hours ago
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
2 hours ago
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
3 hours ago
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
3 hours ago
David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
3 hours ago
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
3 hours ago
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
4 hours ago
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
4 hours ago
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
5 hours ago
JNS Staff
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
5 hours ago
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
6 hours ago
JNS Staff
Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
6 hours ago
Joshua Marks
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
6 hours ago
JNS Staff
View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
No damage to Dimona nuclear research site after Iranian missile hits nearby city: IAEA
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
6 hours ago
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
7 hours ago
Shimon Sherman
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a kindergarten in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, was damaged by shrapnel from a ballistic missile fired from Iran, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli daycare destroyed by Iranian cluster missile
“There could have been kids at this kindergarten,” said Rishon Letzion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.
7 hours ago
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
8 hours ago
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir meets with local authority heads in Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 21, 2026, along with senior commanders. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir: Israel halfway through Iran campaign
IDF chief says strikes have weakened Iran’s regime and vows to push Hezbollah threat from border as “Operation Roaring Lion” enters fourth week.
9 hours ago
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
9 hours ago
JNS Staff
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
15 hours ago
ISRAEL AT WAR
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
FEATURES
The level -4 parking lot in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center shopping mall on the evening of March 17, 2026. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
Features
Love in the bomb shelter
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Mar. 19, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Members of the Purple Vest Mission team take shelter during a siren in a shelter in Kfar Saba, March 2026. Credit: Access Israel.
Features
Support ramps up for disabled and elderly Israelis facing missile threats
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
Mar. 19, 2026
Howard Blas
Muss students in shelter
Features
Barefoot in the bomb shelter
American Jewish teenagers came to Israel to study its history. Then Israeli history found them.
Mar. 17, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig (right) at an Iranian missile strike site in Tel Aviv. Photo by Gil Kremer.
Features
‘If a missile hit my home, people around the world would celebrate’
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Mar. 16, 2026
Adi Nirman
PASSOVER
U.S. NEWS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
U.S. News
US postal worker arrested for shoving 4–year–old to the ground in Monsey
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
Mar. 21, 2026
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
ISRAEL NEWS
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
WORLD NEWS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
Mar. 19, 2026
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
TRAVEL
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Israel News
International airlines extend Israel flight suspensions due to Iran war
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel News
Israir cancels regularly scheduled flights until Passover
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel News
Tesla offers free charging for Israel, Mideast customers
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
NOW PLAYING ON JNS TV
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Explosive strikes, shifting battle lines, and a bold new doctrine...senior contributing editor at JNS Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office—pull you straight into a moment that could redefine the Middle East. You’ll learn how Israel’s dramatic targeting of Iran’s top leadership is reshaping not just Tehran’s power structure but the entire regional chessboard, while a critical front in Lebanon may hold the key to Hezbollah’s fate. The hosts unpack whether a limited ground invasion can truly neutralize the threat, why internal cracks in Lebanon and Iran might change everything and how Israel’s post–October 7 strategy marks a decisive shift toward preemption and total victory.
On Now
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
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Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
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Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
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The Hidden Strategy Behind The War In Iran
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How Trump and Netanyahu targeted Iran’s leadership succession plan
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Palestinian reactions to Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv
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What’s at stake in the Iran nuclear crisis
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Axis of Truth Square
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ANTISEMITISM
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Temple Israel
U.S. News
‘Somebody came into my house to shoot my babies’: Temple Israel, Federation call for federal security measures after attack
“This could have been the greatest terrorist tragedy in America since 9/11,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Vance
U.S. News
‘Disgusting, unacceptable,’ Vance says of attack at Michigan temple
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
Mar. 18, 2026
House Education and Workforce Committee
U.S. News
University leaders, faculty and students driving Jew-hatred and failing to fight it, House panel report says
“This report exposes how radical faculty and student groups have been given free rein while Jewish students are left to fend for themselves,” Rep. Tim Walberg, chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, told JNS.
Mar. 17, 2026
Aaron Bandler
University of Birmingham
Antisemitism
Birmingham, UK police say ‘no record’ of sexual assault anti-Israel group says it reported
Organizers of a campus encampment said that participants were “subjected to serious and damaging abuse” and that “the police were contacted.”
Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
OPINION

Points of view from the Jewish world

Members of the emergency squad of Kibbutz Malkia and Israeli soldiers take part in a drill at the kibbutz near the border with Lebanon, June 20, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Hezbollah in Lebanon
Repeal UN Resolution 1701
The United States is sending a message that the decades-long cycle of Islamist rule, violence and genocide must end.
Mar. 22, 2026
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
‘Two-state solution’ is folly
The surviving members of the regime have played what they believe to be their trump card: targeting the production and flow of oil.
Mar. 19, 2026
Morton A. Klein and Elizabeth A. Berney
Rabbi Hayim Leiter. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Bomb-shelter bris
Rav Hayim Leiter
Jamie Geller. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why does this Passover seem different from all other Passovers?
Jamie Geller
Opinion
America and Israel have discarded the containment doctrine
Joseph Puder
Melissa Brodsky
Opinion
Campus intifada: How a decades-long strategy turned ‘Free Palestine’ into deadly global brand
Melissa Brodsky
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Opinion
Trump’s bold move against Sudan’s Islamist threat
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Opinion
A ‘Mamdani effect’ is brewing in Michigan
Sharon Ceresnie Sorkin
Farid Alamdar
Opinion
The silent revolution in Iran: When ideology collapses, regimes fall
Farid Alamdar
Michael Freund
Opinion
Kyrgyzstan: A haven in Central Asia
Michael Freund
Clifford D. May
Opinion
Strait talk
Clifford D. May
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
The black rain of Tehran: A case study in Islamist environmental mismanagement
Amine Ayoub
CULTURE & SOCIETY
A butterfly clay bead from the Final Natufian period in Eynan-Mallaha (Upper Jordan Valley), colored red with ochre and marked with the fingerprints of the child (≈10 years old) who modeled it 12,000 years ago. Credit: Laurent Davin
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Mar. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Culture and Society
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
THE WIRE
Press releases from around the pro-Israel and Jewish world
Edana Appel, JLA senior director of programs
The Wire
J Los Angeles announces Edana Appel as senior director of programs
Promotion reflects expanded leadership role overseeing integrated programming and community engagement across J Los Angeles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Temple Israel After Truck Ran Into Synagogue Building
The Wire
The war comes home: Jewish communities under attack
The financial cost, along with the emotional toll, of providing 24/7 protection is enormous.
Mar. 20, 2026
The International Fellowship for Christians and Jews (IFCJ) distributes gift cards to families who have been evacuated from homes damaged or destroyed by the war. Credit: Buksa/Courtesy of the IFCJ.
The Wire
IFCJ increases financial support for evacuated families and affected communities amid war
Monetary cards valued at 1,000 shekels ($322) were distributed to families from Beit Shemesh forced out of their homes by an Iranian missile
Mar. 20, 2026
Robert Richman
The Wire
AJU appoints culture strategist Robert Richman to 2050 Institute
New role focuses on applying organizational culture expertise to reimagine Jewish life for the next generation.
Mar. 19, 2026
Eli Sharabi
The Wire
UJA-Federation of New York donates $1.3 million to build Shalva Sharabi Family Center
It will serve as a comprehensive regional hub for diagnostic, therapeutic and family support services.
Mar. 19, 2026
United Hatzalah Operation Roaring Lion
The Wire
Amid the relentless sound of sirens comes the joy of a baby’s first cry
Enemies may try to subdue us through fear of missile and terror attacks, but they’ve miscalculated our resilience.
Mar. 17, 2026
Philadelphia Jewish Film Institute Joins The Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History
The Wire
Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media is now a program of The Weitzman
Both entities host film screenings, elevate the voices of content creators and engage in new media programming.
Mar. 16, 2026
Iran Missile in Israel
The Wire
Week two of Iran war: Lies, libels and reality on the ground
Military and national security experts have described the campaign as a necessary effort that could reshape the Middle East and significantly reduce the threat posed by the Islamic regime.
Mar. 13, 2026
Tommy Maher
The Wire
Old-school Irish Catholic to receive prestigious Jewish Scout award
Longtime scouter Thomas Maher earns the Shofar Award for reviving Camp Keowa’s Jewish chapel.
Mar. 13, 2026
Susan Michael, “Out of Zion” Interview With MDA
The Wire
Susan Michael joins National Religious Broadcasters board of directors
Her appointment provides an expanded platform to strengthen biblical support for Israel within the Christian media community.
Mar. 11, 2026