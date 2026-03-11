What’s at stake in the Iran nuclear crisis

Israel Undiplomatic: In a recent CNBC interview, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff referred to Israel as a “one-bomb country,” a remark that sparked debate about Israel’s unique security challenges. In this episode, Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum discuss what Witkoff meant and why Israel’s situation differs from that of larger countries like the United States. Israel is currently confronting threats on multiple fronts, facing Iran and its proxies while also battling Hezbollah in Lebanon, all while defending its own population from missile attacks. The discussion explores how Israel conducts offensive operations abroad while protecting its home front. The episode also looks at what some see as mixed messaging from President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about how and when the conflict might end, and Netanyahu’s appeal to the Iranian people to challenge the current regime. What do these signals mean and what could they mean for the future of the region?