Newsletters

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IDF ordered to increase readiness after Iran talks fall apart—report
The Israeli military has reportedly shifted into a protocol similar to those implemented in the days leading up to past campaigns.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Hamas reps to meet Egyptian negotiators in Cairo
Talks will focus on the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli leaders slam Erdoğan after Turkish prosecutors file ‘war crime’ charges against them
Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
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U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
No agreement with Iran, Vance says after marathon negotiations in Pakistan
“That’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” the vice president said.
Apr. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
Former congressman Eliot Engel dies at 79
The former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee “was a leading force against efforts to delegitimize our ally Israel,” AIPAC stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Appeals board turns down Khalil’s bid to have deportation case dismissed
The anti-Israel pro-Hamas activist still has a case pending in federal court, preventing his removal for now.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Unsealed indictment details ISIS-inspired NYC bomb plot
The eight-count indictment describes written plans in a notebook, dashcam recordings and plans for mass casualties near Gracie Mansion during dueling protests.
Apr. 10, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Israel condemns effigy of Netanyahu blown up in Spain
Jerusalem blamed “systemic incitement” by Sanchez government following the Easter display; Easter act was local tradition, not antisemitic, according to local mayor.
Apr. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli leaders slam Erdoğan after Turkish prosecutors file ‘war crime’ charges against them
Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
No agreement with Iran, Vance says after marathon negotiations in Pakistan
“That’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” the vice president said.
Apr. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Toronto Police detain suspect in Jewish-owned business shooting
“Our teams will continue to track down those responsible for such brazen acts of violence,” the police chief said.
Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL
“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S. News
Missouri legislature approves bill adopting Jew-hatred definition for public schools
“Our Jewish community can be assured that the Missouri General Assembly has their back,” bill sponsor George Hruza, a Republican state representative, said.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Feature
Coping with hospital patients in wartime
“Whoever doesn’t live here can’t understand how complicated it is to maintain a routine in this chaos,” said Dr. Tamar Etzioni-Friedman at Haifa’s Carmel Medical Center.
Apr. 10, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Inside the Red Unit: The IDF women trained to think like the enemy
The soldiers study Hezbollah and Hamas down to the smallest tactical detail
,
then use that knowledge to expose every gap in Israel’s defenses.
Apr. 8, 2026
Eyal Levi
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Iran hasn’t won, and America hasn’t lost … yet
The assumption that the ceasefire means the Islamist regime has triumphed is premature at best. What follows will determine whether President Trump miscalculated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
After failed Pakistan talks, Israel confronts dual-front uncertainty
Ensuring security for northern residents remains Jerusalem’s top priority.
Apr. 12, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
The toxic cocktail blinding the West
When the messenger is dismissed, the message is often discarded with it.
Apr. 12, 2026
Moshe R. Manheim
Opinion
Does the continued need for Zionism exist?
The movement’s objective was never a one-time achievement. It has always been about growth.
Apr. 12, 2026
Rabbi Uri Pilichowski
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
Dr. Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
The Iran ceasefire explained
Apr. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Daniel Seaman
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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Jewish Life
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JNS TV
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Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
More
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Republish JNS Content
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Israel
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Defense and Security
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Israel News
IDF ordered to increase readiness after Iran talks fall apart—report
The Israeli military has reportedly shifted into a protocol similar to those implemented in the days leading up to past campaigns.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Hamas reps to meet Egyptian negotiators in Cairo
Talks will focus on the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli leaders slam Erdoğan after Turkish prosecutors file ‘war crime’ charges against them
Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
No agreement with Iran, Vance says after marathon negotiations in Pakistan
“That’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” the vice president said.
Apr. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
Former congressman Eliot Engel dies at 79
The former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee “was a leading force against efforts to delegitimize our ally Israel,” AIPAC stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Appeals board turns down Khalil’s bid to have deportation case dismissed
The anti-Israel pro-Hamas activist still has a case pending in federal court, preventing his removal for now.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Unsealed indictment details ISIS-inspired NYC bomb plot
The eight-count indictment describes written plans in a notebook, dashcam recordings and plans for mass casualties near Gracie Mansion during dueling protests.
Apr. 10, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Israel condemns effigy of Netanyahu blown up in Spain
Jerusalem blamed “systemic incitement” by Sanchez government following the Easter display; Easter act was local tradition, not antisemitic, according to local mayor.
Apr. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli leaders slam Erdoğan after Turkish prosecutors file ‘war crime’ charges against them
Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
No agreement with Iran, Vance says after marathon negotiations in Pakistan
“That’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” the vice president said.
Apr. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Toronto Police detain suspect in Jewish-owned business shooting
“Our teams will continue to track down those responsible for such brazen acts of violence,” the police chief said.
Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL
“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S. News
Missouri legislature approves bill adopting Jew-hatred definition for public schools
“Our Jewish community can be assured that the Missouri General Assembly has their back,” bill sponsor George Hruza, a Republican state representative, said.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Feature
Coping with hospital patients in wartime
“Whoever doesn’t live here can’t understand how complicated it is to maintain a routine in this chaos,” said Dr. Tamar Etzioni-Friedman at Haifa’s Carmel Medical Center.
Apr. 10, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Inside the Red Unit: The IDF women trained to think like the enemy
The soldiers study Hezbollah and Hamas down to the smallest tactical detail
,
then use that knowledge to expose every gap in Israel’s defenses.
Apr. 8, 2026
Eyal Levi
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Iran hasn’t won, and America hasn’t lost … yet
The assumption that the ceasefire means the Islamist regime has triumphed is premature at best. What follows will determine whether President Trump miscalculated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
After failed Pakistan talks, Israel confronts dual-front uncertainty
Ensuring security for northern residents remains Jerusalem’s top priority.
Apr. 12, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
The toxic cocktail blinding the West
When the messenger is dismissed, the message is often discarded with it.
Apr. 12, 2026
Moshe R. Manheim
Opinion
Does the continued need for Zionism exist?
The movement’s objective was never a one-time achievement. It has always been about growth.
Apr. 12, 2026
Rabbi Uri Pilichowski
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
Dr. Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
The Iran ceasefire explained
Apr. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Daniel Seaman
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
More
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