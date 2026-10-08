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News   Antisemitism

Antisemitic hate crimes in England and Wales rise 10%, Jews most targeted per capita

The Community Security Trust said antisemitic hate crime “remains at an unacceptably high level.”

JNS Staff
Activists take part in take part in an anti-Israel march in central London on the third anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.
Activists take part in take part in an anti-Israel march in central London on the third anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
(Oct. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Antisemitic hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales rose 10% to 3,162 incidents in the year ending March 2026, up from 2,874 the previous year, according to figures released on Thursday by the British Home Office.

Jews faced the highest police-recorded rate of religious hate crime, with 117 offenses per 10,000 people, compared with 13 per 10,000 Muslims.

The Home Office said antisemitic hate crimes have remained elevated since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Israel, with another spike following the October 2025 terrorist attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue.

Excluding London’s Metropolitan Police Service for historical comparability, the latest annual total was the second-highest on record, surpassed only by the year ending March 2024.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a nonprofit that protects the Jewish community in the United Kingdom, said that antisemitic hate crime “remains at an unacceptably high level.”

It said the figures show “the disproportionate scale of anti-Jewish hatred” relative to the small size of Britain’s Jewish community.

According to the CST, antisemitic hate crime also spiked after the start of the war with Iran in February 2026.

“Events in the Middle East, and attacks against Jewish communities here in Britain, can fuel further antisemitism,” the group said. “Much more needs to be done across society to tackle this problem.”

United Kingdom Hate Crimes
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