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Israel Undiplomatic

Join JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and Ambassador Mark Regev, former advisers at the Prime Minister’s Office, as they dissect—and duke out—the issues that Israel grapples with internally and faces internationally. Blum and Regev illustrate that even a shared worldview can produce very different perspectives. As the proverb goes, “The devil is in the details.”

JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
What’s at stake in the Iran nuclear crisis
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Mar. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
The Iran endgame: Diplomacy with the regime or its defeat?
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Mar. 5, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Trump’s Iran warning: Nuclear deal or regional war?
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Feb. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
A chess board is seen in a chess tournament held at the Knesset. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
JNS TV
Behind the Geneva talks, a calculated chess match between Washington and Tehran
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Feb. 19, 2026
Ruthie Blum
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Feb. 11, 2026. Photo: Israeli Prime Minister's Office
JNS TV
Trump-Netanyahu meeting: What could have happened behind closed doors
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Feb. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Is Trump forcing Iran’s hand or walking into a dangerous trap?
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Feb. 5, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Iran tensions, hostage pressure and US munitions shape Israel’s next strategic test
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Jan. 29, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Trump’s hardline Iran warning raises stakes as Washington weighs next steps
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Jan. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Iran unrest tests regime loyalty as defections and US pressure raise stakes
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Jan. 15, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Iran proxies weaken as Trump strategy reshapes risks facing Israel
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Jan. 11, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Six bold predictions for 2026 that could reshape the Middle East
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Jan. 1, 2026
Ruthie Blum
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