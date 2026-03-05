Israel Undiplomatic
Join JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and Ambassador Mark Regev, former advisers at the Prime Minister’s Office, as they dissect—and duke out—the issues that Israel grapples with internally and faces internationally. Blum and Regev illustrate that even a shared worldview can produce very different perspectives. As the proverb goes, “The devil is in the details.”
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum