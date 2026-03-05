U.S.-Israel Relations
News about governmental relations between Israel and the United States
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
There’s been an uptick in Palestinian Authority rhetoric aimed at the U.S. ambassador.
The U.S. ambassador to Israel checked up on the prime minister following online conspiracies claiming he had died.
After decades of failed deterrence and diplomacy, the United States and Israel are confronting the ideological and military engine of the Islamic Republic.
“Israel may have had major military success in its war against Hamas, but its actions have badly damaged its standing among the American people,” stated a Democratic pollster who led the survey.
The IDF has sufficient interceptor missiles of all types, officials say.
Police bomb disposal experts worked to remove a rocket fragment from the building that penetrated through the street and reached the parking garage.
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir expressed his condolences over the death of six American service members in the war against the Islamic Republic.
The finance minister says the Lebanese terrorist group, while weakened, has not be vanquished.
The Israeli prime minister says Israel and the U.S. are striking Iran’s nuclear and missile programs while weakening Tehran’s regional proxy network.
“It’s a great honor for us to fight with you,” the Israeli pilot says.
Confidence in the president soared to 75%, as support for strikes in Iran topped 80% in Israel and 68% among U.S. Jews.
OPINION