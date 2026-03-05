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U.S.-Israel Relations

News about governmental relations between Israel and the United States

Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee more extremist than Israeli fascist ministers, PA mouthpiece says
There’s been an uptick in Palestinian Authority rhetoric aimed at the U.S. ambassador.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in a video on X, March 17, 2026. Credit: X/Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel News
WATCH: Huckabee visits Netanyahu to ‘make sure he’s OK’ after viral rumor
The U.S. ambassador to Israel checked up on the prime minister following online conspiracies claiming he had died.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
IAF Pilot
Analysis
From containment to prevention: Trump and Netanyahu align to defeat Iran’s jihad
After decades of failed deterrence and diplomacy, the United States and Israel are confronting the ideological and military engine of the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 17, 2026
Dan Diker
US Israeli Flags
U.S. News
Survey: Post-Oct. 7 support for Israel wanes among Democrats, younger voters
“Israel may have had major military success in its war against Hamas, but its actions have badly damaged its standing among the American people,” stated a Democratic pollster who led the survey.
Mar. 16, 2026
An Iron Dome aerial-defense battery. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Israel News
Israel denies interceptor shortage, suspects Iran planted story
The IDF has sufficient interceptor missiles of all types, officials say.
Mar. 16, 2026
Danny Zaken
The interception of incoming ballistic missiles launched from Iran, as seen over Tel Aviv during the war with Iran, March 15, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Iranian missile fragment hits residence of US consul general in Israel
Police bomb disposal experts worked to remove a rocket fragment from the building that penetrated through the street and reached the parking garage.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks with a U.S. commander at a logistics center established by the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Directorate in central Israel, on March 13, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF chief hails ‘unprecedented work’ by US partners
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir expressed his condolences over the death of six American service members in the war against the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: Oliver Contreras/White House.
Israel News
Smotrich: 2024 Hezbollah ceasefire was signed due to Biden threats
The finance minister says the Lebanese terrorist group, while weakened, has not be vanquished.
Mar. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: We’re crushing Iran’s regime, reshaping the Middle East
The Israeli prime minister says Israel and the U.S. are striking Iran’s nuclear and missile programs while weakening Tehran’s regional proxy network.
Mar. 13, 2026
Steve Linde
F-35
Israel News
‘Strike hard,’ US Air Force pilot tells IAF counterpart
“It’s a great honor for us to fight with you,” the Israeli pilot says.
Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israelis take cover from incoming missiles at an undergoing parking lot in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
U.S. News
Israelis back Iran operation, Trump in polls
Confidence in the president soared to 75%, as support for strikes in Iran topped 80% in Israel and 68% among U.S. Jews.
Mar. 11, 2026
Canaan Lidor
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OPINION
Opinion
America and Israel have discarded the containment doctrine
Joseph Puder
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Fiamma Nirenstein
Shoshana Bryen
Opinion
Now what?
Shoshana Bryen
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
The core root of ‘Pax Silica’
Jeff Ballabon
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Stopping Tehran’s apocalyptic goals is more important than thwarting Trump
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
The issue for war opponents is Trump, not Israel or Iran’s regime of terror
Jonathan S. Tobin
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Israel and the US have the same goals in the war against Iran
Fiamma Nirenstein
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