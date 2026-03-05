Legal Affairs
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
The measure has drawn opposition from civil-liberties groups, including the state’s ACLU.
“It’s a win for religious freedom—and for public school students in Chicago,” president and chief counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom stated.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond argues that the Statewide Charter School Board’s leadership “steered members to cite only religion as the reason for denial,” leaving out other non-constitutional deficiencies.
“The participation of organizations with which we may strongly disagree does not automatically preclude ours if we are deeply committed to the cause,” an American Jewish Committee spokesman told JNS.
“When it comes to antisemites, our philosophy is simple: Gotta catch ’em all,” Mark Goldfeder, of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, stated.
Many of the posts, which included death threats, also used antisemitic language, referring to the state judiciary as the “JEW-dicial” branch, authorities said.
Tal Ben-Zvi says the Stevens Institute of Technology denied religious accommodations and retaliated after he filed a federal Jew-hatred complaint.
The city Department of Education’s decision ends a decades-long practice of granting a designated day off for holiday preparations, requiring teachers to use personal or vacation days instead.
“One of the main perpetrators is in control of the Iranian regime’s terror arm,” the American Jewish Committee said of Ahmad Vahidi, who has long been linked to the Jewish community center terrorist attack.
The settlement helps “to ensure that Jewish and Israeli students and faculty are treated as equal and valuable members of the campus community,” Oleg Ivanov, of the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice, told JNS.
The 32-year-old also waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, and no bail was granted.
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