More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Legal Affairs

Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Wisconsin State Capitol building. Credit: UmFOTO/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Wisconsin Senate passes IHRA antisemitism bill
The measure has drawn opposition from civil-liberties groups, including the state’s ACLU.

Mar. 18, 2026
Classroom, Chalkboard
U.S. News
Chicago Public Schools settles religious discrimination case with Moody Bible Institute
“It’s a win for religious freedom—and for public school students in Chicago,” president and chief counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom stated.
Mar. 16, 2026
Classroom, School
U.S. News
Oklahoma attorney general urges detailed explanation for rejection of Jewish charter school
Attorney General Gentner Drummond argues that the Statewide Charter School Board’s leadership “steered members to cite only religion as the reason for denial,” leaving out other non-constitutional deficiencies.
Mar. 16, 2026
U.S. passports
U.S. News
US Jewish groups join CAIR, other faith-based orgs backing birthright citizenship
“The participation of organizations with which we may strongly disagree does not automatically preclude ours if we are deeply committed to the cause,” an American Jewish Committee spokesman told JNS.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Pokémon World Championships
U.S. News
Israeli-American player sues Pokémon Company over alleged tournament discrimination
“When it comes to antisemites, our philosophy is simple: Gotta catch ’em all,” Mark Goldfeder, of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, stated.
Mar. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel
U.S. News
Connecticut jury convicts Virginia blogger of threatening judges with antisemitic posts
Many of the posts, which included death threats, also used antisemitic language, referring to the state judiciary as the “JEW-dicial” branch, authorities said.
Mar. 11, 2026
Stevens Institute of Technology
U.S. News
Orthodox Jewish professor alleges religious discrimination in lawsuit against NJ university
Tal Ben-Zvi says the Stevens Institute of Technology denied religious accommodations and retaliated after he filed a federal Jew-hatred complaint.
Mar. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Kitchen, Cleaning
U.S. News
NYC Orthodox Jewish teachers lose dispute over longstanding Passover observance day
The city Department of Education’s decision ends a decades-long practice of granting a designated day off for holiday preparations, requiring teachers to use personal or vacation days instead.
Mar. 9, 2026
AMIA memorial
Antisemitism
Argentine prosecutor seeks indictments of 10 suspects in 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
“One of the main perpetrators is in control of the Iranian regime’s terror arm,” the American Jewish Committee said of Ahmad Vahidi, who has long been linked to the Jewish community center terrorist attack.
Mar. 6, 2026
Columbia University College Walk New York City
U.S. News
Columbia University reaches settlement in federal Jew-hatred lawsuit
The settlement helps “to ensure that Jewish and Israeli students and faculty are treated as equal and valuable members of the campus community,” Oleg Ivanov, of the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice, told JNS.
Mar. 6, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner
U.S. News
Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to parents’ murders
The 32-year-old also waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, and no bail was granted.
Feb. 23, 2026
Load More
OPINION
James Sinkinson
Opinion
Iran war illegal? Accusations show international law is outdated
James Sinkinson
David Hoile
Opinion
Where did it go so wrong for the International Criminal Court?
David Hoile
Amos Fried
Opinion
Israel’s constitutional crises: A legal analysis
A. Amos Fried
Senior Contributing Editor
Netanyahu deserves exoneration, not a pardon
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Israel needs an end to lawfare, not a presidential pardon
Jonathan S. Tobin
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Justice abroad: When Washington prosecutes terrorists ... and when it doesn’t
Stephen M. Flatow
Opinion
Resolution 2803: A restatement of international law
Leonard Grunstein
Load More