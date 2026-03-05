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U.S. Elections

U.S. Support for President Donald Trump
U.S. News
Two-thirds of voters who attend religious services regularly voted for Trump over Harris
The Pew study lacked sufficient data on Jewish voters to determine how, if at all, synagogue attendance rates correlated with voting choices.
Jun. 26, 2025
JNS Staff
Capitol Getty
U.S. News
Congress certifies results of US presidential election
“Congress certifies our great election victory today—a big moment in history,” President-elect Donald Trump said.
Jan. 6, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
U.S. Treasury Department
U.S. News
Treasury slaps sanctions on Iranian, Russian entities for 2024 election interference
“The governments of Iran and Russia have targeted our election processes and institutions and sought to divide the American people through targeted disinformation campaigns,” a Treasury Department official stated.
Dec. 31, 2024
Democrats and Republicans, Voting
U.S. News
Trump swing among ‘most Jewish’ voters, per Republican Jewish Coalition report
“In this election, we have seen how Jewish values vote, and increasingly, they vote red,” stated the analytics firm behind the report.
Nov. 21, 2024
Andrew Bernard
The White House in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
Trump nominates Jewish transition team co-chair as commerce secretary
“Another outstanding addition to President Donald Trump’s America First team,” wrote congresswoman Elise Stefanik of Howard Lutnick.
Nov. 19, 2024
Izzy Salant
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
U.S. News
AOC points finger at AIPAC for election losses by Democrats across board
The New York congresswoman tweeted that the pro-Israel lobby’s “wildly unpopular agenda” pushed voters away from the party.
Nov. 18, 2024
Voting Getty
U.S. News
Republicans had best Jewish showing since 2012, new poll suggests
The Jewish Electorate Institute’s survey indicates that Democrats lost a modest share of the Jewish vote compared to 2020, but within typical historical margins.
Nov. 16, 2024
Andrew Bernard
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaking at CPAC 2015 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Muslims from ‘Abandon Harris’ campaign gutted by pro-Israel Cabinet picks
“Trump won because of us, and we’re not happy,” co-founder of Muslims for Trump and a Philadelphia investor said.
Nov. 16, 2024
Natan Galula
Trump Getty
U.S. News
Trump nominations ‘a big middle finger’ to anti-Israel progressives
The president-elect’s picks suggest that his administration will “take the region, the Middle East, the threats confronting Israel seriously,” Blaise Misztal, of JINSA, told JNS.
Nov. 13, 2024
Andrew Bernard
Mellman Ungar-Sargon Luntz
U.S. News
At Federation event in DC, heated session on shifting Jewish vote
The Republican pollster Frank Luntz sought to share a slide presentation about campus Jew-hatred on a panel with Democrat strategist and pollster Mark Mellman.
Nov. 13, 2024
Mike Wagenheim
The Dagan (foreground) and Tamar (background) neighborhoods of Efrat in Judea, Nov. 10, 2020. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Israel News
Judea and Samaria leaders hail Trump, eye sovereignty push
Donald Trump’s victory on Nov. 5 was widely welcomed in the area’s Jewish communities.
Nov. 9, 2024
Josh Hasten
Classroom
U.S. News
At Harvard, courses canceled to help students process Trump victory
“Class will proceed as usual today, except that classroom quizzes will not be for credit,” a Harvard professor wrote to students. “Feel free to take time off if needed.”
Nov. 7, 2024
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OPINION
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Trump is entitled to gratitude, not a free pass for 2024
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Dragons and dragon-slayers in Israel and America
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Opinion
Don’t get hysterical over Israel’s election
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Midterms show America remains a deeply divided nation
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
‘The New York Times’ claims that schools, not crime, explain ultra-Orthodox voting
Moshe Hill
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Democrats’ doomsday political appeals are bad for the Jews
Jonathan S. Tobin
Farley Weiss
Opinion
American Jewish voters must put Jewish concerns first
Farley Weiss
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