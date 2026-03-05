U.S. Elections
The Pew study lacked sufficient data on Jewish voters to determine how, if at all, synagogue attendance rates correlated with voting choices.
“Congress certifies our great election victory today—a big moment in history,” President-elect Donald Trump said.
“The governments of Iran and Russia have targeted our election processes and institutions and sought to divide the American people through targeted disinformation campaigns,” a Treasury Department official stated.
“In this election, we have seen how Jewish values vote, and increasingly, they vote red,” stated the analytics firm behind the report.
“Another outstanding addition to President Donald Trump’s America First team,” wrote congresswoman Elise Stefanik of Howard Lutnick.
The New York congresswoman tweeted that the pro-Israel lobby’s “wildly unpopular agenda” pushed voters away from the party.
The Jewish Electorate Institute’s survey indicates that Democrats lost a modest share of the Jewish vote compared to 2020, but within typical historical margins.
“Trump won because of us, and we’re not happy,” co-founder of Muslims for Trump and a Philadelphia investor said.
The president-elect’s picks suggest that his administration will “take the region, the Middle East, the threats confronting Israel seriously,” Blaise Misztal, of JINSA, told JNS.
The Republican pollster Frank Luntz sought to share a slide presentation about campus Jew-hatred on a panel with Democrat strategist and pollster Mark Mellman.
Donald Trump’s victory on Nov. 5 was widely welcomed in the area’s Jewish communities.
“Class will proceed as usual today, except that classroom quizzes will not be for credit,” a Harvard professor wrote to students. “Feel free to take time off if needed.”
OPINION