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BDS Movement

News about economic and academic attacks against the Jewish state

Brooklyn Navy Yard
U.S. News
Brooklyn Navy Yard denies it ended company’s lease for selling drones to Israel
Despite declarations of victory from anti-Israel activists, the industrial park says the sales were not a factor.
Feb. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces the country’s recognition of the “state of Palestine,” May 28, 2024. Credit: Ministry of the Presidency, Government of Spain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Spain announces ban on imports from Judea, Samaria and the Golan
The decree, which was immediately contested in court, makes it the first major member of the European Union to adopt such a measure.
Dec. 30, 2025
Canaan Lidor
City Hall, Barcelona
U.S. News
Lawmakers urge Treasury to add Spain to federal blacklist over Israel boycott
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) stated that the country’s actions “go beyond rhetoric and cross into formal economic discrimination against one of America’s closest allies.”
Dec. 19, 2025
St. Jakobshalle, the arena hosting the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, May 2025. Photo by Nathan Stolero.
Antisemitism
Iceland joins boycott of Eurovision over Israel
The island nation became the fifth country to pull out, after Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia.
Dec. 11, 2025
JNS Staff
Riyad Mansour
Israel News
Instead of focusing on Middle East peace, UN media seminar targets Israel
The event, meant to build dialogue among media members and ideas toward advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace, again featured a pro-BDS panelist.
Dec. 9, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
Adams CAM
U.S. News
Adams signs executive orders targeting BDS, harassment at NYC houses of worship
“We must stop antisemitism because we are all connected, and we’re all involved in this together,” the New York City mayor said.
Dec. 4, 2025
The Donutelier shop that opened in 2025 on Charing Cross Road in London. Credit: Donutelier.
Israel News
Protesters picket Israeli-owned donut shop in London
The rally took place outside of an approved march through the British capital on a busy shopping weekend to promote the boycott of the Jewish state.
Nov. 30, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Cornell University Campus Overview
U.S. News
Cornell graduate union says Palestinians have right to resist ‘by any means necessary’
A university spokesman told JNS that the resolution from the union, which is a separate entity, doesn’t reflect Cornell’s views.
Nov. 28, 2025
Aaron Bandler
Peter Beinart
Israel News
Amid left-wing ire, Beinart ‘sorry’ for Tel Aviv U talk
“His entire identity is shaped by a need to please those who hate Jews,” British independent investigative journalist David Collier writes.
Nov. 27, 2025
JNS Staff
North Quadrangle, University of Michigan
Antisemitism
Michigan student gov votes to divest from Israel
“The students who spoke against the resolution were courageous and inspiring,” the Michigan Hillel CEO told JNS.
Nov. 21, 2025
Aaron Bandler
Catherine Connolly arrives at Dublin Castle, after being declared the winner in elections to become the next president of Ireland, Oct. 25, 2025. Photo by Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Irish govt says it won’t oppose bill to ban imports from Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem
“This legislation is unhelpful virtue-signaling,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson told JNS. “It does not serve the cause of peace in the Middle East.”
Nov. 19, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
Starbucks Coffee
Israel News
NYC, Seattle socialist mayors-elect take part in anti-Israel strike against Starbucks
“Socialists tend to be very hostile to Jews,” Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS.
Nov. 17, 2025
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
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OPINION
Chama Mechtaly
Opinion
Sánchez’s anti-Israel, anti-American politics may cost Spain its last African colonies
Chama Mechtaly
Karin Yaniv
Opinion
My union says it protects immigrants. Israelis like me know better 
Karin Yaniv
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The deepening madness against the Jews
Melanie Phillips
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Whither the Hamas solidarity movement?
Ben Cohen
Shlomit Lir
Opinion
The grass narrative: The peril of the naive portrayal of Zohran Mamdani
Shlomit Lir
Opinion
Don’t allow anti-Zionism to drown out ‘Hidden Voices’
Charles A. Stone
Nicholas Bronni
Opinion
Anti-Israel boycotts are not OK in Arkansas
Nicholas Bronni
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