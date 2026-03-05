BDS Movement
News about economic and academic attacks against the Jewish state
Despite declarations of victory from anti-Israel activists, the industrial park says the sales were not a factor.
The decree, which was immediately contested in court, makes it the first major member of the European Union to adopt such a measure.
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) stated that the country’s actions “go beyond rhetoric and cross into formal economic discrimination against one of America’s closest allies.”
The island nation became the fifth country to pull out, after Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia.
The event, meant to build dialogue among media members and ideas toward advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace, again featured a pro-BDS panelist.
“We must stop antisemitism because we are all connected, and we’re all involved in this together,” the New York City mayor said.
The rally took place outside of an approved march through the British capital on a busy shopping weekend to promote the boycott of the Jewish state.
A university spokesman told JNS that the resolution from the union, which is a separate entity, doesn’t reflect Cornell’s views.
“His entire identity is shaped by a need to please those who hate Jews,” British independent investigative journalist David Collier writes.
“The students who spoke against the resolution were courageous and inspiring,” the Michigan Hillel CEO told JNS.
“This legislation is unhelpful virtue-signaling,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson told JNS. “It does not serve the cause of peace in the Middle East.”
“Socialists tend to be very hostile to Jews,” Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS.
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