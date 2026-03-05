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Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee more extremist than Israeli fascist ministers, PA mouthpiece says
There’s been an uptick in Palestinian Authority rhetoric aimed at the U.S. ambassador.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
OPINION
Opinion
The ‘two-state solution’ is sheer folly
Morton A. Klein and Elizabeth A. Berney