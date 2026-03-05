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U.S. Politics

AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
All six anti-Israel candidates seen as potential ‘Squad’ members lose Illinois primaries
The outcomes of the primaries show that “being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics,” the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vance
U.S. News
‘Disgusting, unacceptable,’ Vance says of attack at Michigan temple
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
Mar. 18, 2026
The skyline of San Diego. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
In near unanimous vote, San Diego City Council passes IHRA resolution
Sara Brown, of the AJC, told JNS that “today we saw the very best of the democratic process.”
Mar. 18, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
Some but not all AIPAC-backed candidates win Illinois primaries
“Campaigns defined largely by opposition to AIPAC, our members and the values we represent continue to fall short on election night,” the pro-Israel group said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) speaking at an abortion rights rally at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2021. Credit: Shala W. Graham/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Cori Bush enters race to reclaim House seat in Missouri
Taking a swipe at AIPAC, she emphasized that she would not take corporate political action committee contributions for her campaign.
Feb. 27, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
City council members, citizens to sue NYC to force records release on axed policies defending Jews
“The fact that he did it as his first act as mayor was a slap in the face to the entire Jewish community,” the attorney bringing the suit told JNS.
Feb. 18, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Analilia Mejia
U.S. News
Malinowski concedes New Jersey Dem primary to Analilia Mejia, who has accused Israel of ‘genocide’
Joe Hathaway, the mayor of Randolph, N.J., told JNS that Mejia supports “fringe radical socialism. Our Jewish residents and everyday people in this district need to reject that brand of their party.”
Feb. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
US Capitol Congress DC
U.S. News
Sharia Free America Caucus advances its slate of legislation
“We have one set of laws in the United States, known as the U.S. Constitution,” Congressman Keith Self, co-founder of the caucus, told JNS.
Feb. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Josh Shapiro
U.S. News
Pennsylvania governor tells reporters his Jewish faith is deeper amid surging antisemitism
“I’m very proud of my religion and proud of my faith,” said Josh Shapiro, who has been mentioned as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate.
Feb. 2, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Scott Wiener
U.S. News
California state senator to resign from Jewish caucus following Gaza ‘genocide’ remarks
“My recent statements on Israel and Gaza have led to significant controversy in the Jewish community,” said Scott Wiener, a Democrat running for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat.
Jan. 23, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Tom Malinowski, then the Democratic incumbent representative for New Jersey's 7th District, participates in a Get Out the Vote event in Rahway, N.J., on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
AIPAC spending against former rep it once supported as he aims to return to Congress
“There are several candidates in this race that are far more supportive of the U.S.-Israel relationship than Tom Malinowski,” a spokesman for AIPAC’s super PAC told JNS.
Jan. 20, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Josh Shapiro
U.S. News
‘Always more to do,’ Jewish Pennsylvania gov says, announcing re-election campaign
Josh Shapiro has been “incredibly effective and impactful, defending democracy, fighting for affordability, combating extremism and hate and delivering for the people of Pennsylvania,” Halie Soifer, of Jewish Democratic Council of America, told JNS.
Jan. 9, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
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OPINION
Opinion
A ‘Mamdani effect’ is brewing in Michigan
Sharon Ceresnie Sorkin
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
The Mamdani victimhood narrative and the American future
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
If pro-Israel Democrats become extinct, what will liberal Jews do?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Gavin Newsom advocates regime change for Israel, not Iran
Ben Cohen
William Choslovsky
Opinion
Do you or don’t you get money from AIPAC?
William Choslovsky
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