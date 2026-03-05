U.S. Politics
The outcomes of the primaries show that “being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics,” the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
Sara Brown, of the AJC, told JNS that “today we saw the very best of the democratic process.”
“Campaigns defined largely by opposition to AIPAC, our members and the values we represent continue to fall short on election night,” the pro-Israel group said.
Taking a swipe at AIPAC, she emphasized that she would not take corporate political action committee contributions for her campaign.
“The fact that he did it as his first act as mayor was a slap in the face to the entire Jewish community,” the attorney bringing the suit told JNS.
Joe Hathaway, the mayor of Randolph, N.J., told JNS that Mejia supports “fringe radical socialism. Our Jewish residents and everyday people in this district need to reject that brand of their party.”
“We have one set of laws in the United States, known as the U.S. Constitution,” Congressman Keith Self, co-founder of the caucus, told JNS.
“I’m very proud of my religion and proud of my faith,” said Josh Shapiro, who has been mentioned as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate.
“My recent statements on Israel and Gaza have led to significant controversy in the Jewish community,” said Scott Wiener, a Democrat running for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat.
“There are several candidates in this race that are far more supportive of the U.S.-Israel relationship than Tom Malinowski,” a spokesman for AIPAC’s super PAC told JNS.
Josh Shapiro has been “incredibly effective and impactful, defending democracy, fighting for affordability, combating extremism and hate and delivering for the people of Pennsylvania,” Halie Soifer, of Jewish Democratic Council of America, told JNS.
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