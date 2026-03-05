Europe
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
The France Unbowed representatives were called “fascists” at the annual ceremony for victims of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school massacre.
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
The ban was initiated by the right-wing Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders.
“This isn’t simply an American or Israeli issue; it’s a global problem,” said the Israeli FM.
A lawyer for the family claimed some are being held solely due to their relatives’ actions.
“In the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging”—Foreign Ministry.
The attack “comes amid a wave of violence targeting Jewish communities,” including at synagogues in Michigan and Norway, StandWithUs said.
Spain and France question U.S.-Israeli strikes as Brussels stops short of condemnation.
Johann Wadephul’s Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, visited with him the site of a deadly Iranian missile strike.
German prosecutors linked the man to a plot targeting Jewish and Israeli sites in Europe.
No injuries reported from the blast outside the Synagogue of Liège.
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