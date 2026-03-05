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Europe

Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Mourning flags of the European Union, France and Midi-Pyrénées on the Capitole de Toulouse after attacks on a Jewish school in Toulouse that resulted in the deaths of a rabbi, his two young sons and another child, March 22, 2012. Credit: Pierre Selim via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Far-left lawmakers booed out of memorial event in Toulouse
The France Unbowed representatives were called “fascists” at the annual ceremony for victims of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school massacre.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
A man examines the informational plaque near the main Holocaust monument in Hanover, Germany on Oct. 25, 2013. Photo by Bernd Schwabe via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Holocaust monument defaced in Hanover, Germany
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
Mar. 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) leader Geert Wilders speaks during a debate on the coalition agreement between D66, VVD, and CDA and final report at the House of Representatives in The Hague on February 3, 2026. Photo by Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Dutch parliament finally approves ban of Muslim Brotherhood
The ban was initiated by the right-wing Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders.
Mar. 18, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar greets Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Jerusalem, March 17, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/ GPO.
Israel News
Sa’ar praises Estonia for support as FM visits, warns Iran threatens all
“This isn’t simply an American or Israeli issue; it’s a global problem,” said the Israeli FM.
Mar. 18, 2026
David Isaac
The entrance to the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Courtesy of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. News
Mother and three sons remanded for Oslo US embassy bombing
A lawyer for the family claimed some are being held solely due to their relatives’ actions.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
A police officer stands guard in front of the Jewish Museum in Amsterdam, March 14, 2026. Photo by Mexx van der Lieuw/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israel urges Dutch gov’t to fight antisemitism after attacks on shul, school
“In the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging”—Foreign Ministry.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
The Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Rotterdam after a fire started, March 13, 2026. Photo by Media TV via ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Four teenagers arrested for Rotterdam synagogue blast
The attack “comes amid a wave of violence targeting Jewish communities,” including at synagogues in Michigan and Norway, StandWithUs said.
Mar. 14, 2026
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces the country’s recognition of the “state of Palestine,” May 28, 2024. Credit: Ministry of the Presidency, Government of Spain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
EU shows cracks over Iran war
Spain and France question U.S.-Israeli strikes as Brussels stops short of condemnation.
Mar. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, left, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hold a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Jerusalem, on March 10, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
German foreign minister makes first high-level visit to Israel since start of Iran operation
Johann Wadephul’s Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, visited with him the site of a deadly Iranian missile strike.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Passenger planes wait at the terminal of Larnaca Airport in Cyprus in 2022. Photo credit: Mosbatho via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Hamas terror-cell suspect arrested in Cyprus
German prosecutors linked the man to a plot targeting Jewish and Israeli sites in Europe.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
The interior of the Synagogue of Liège in Belgium. Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Liège.
Antisemitism
Explosion damages synagogue in Belgium
No injuries reported from the blast outside the Synagogue of Liège.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Chama Mechtaly
Opinion
Sánchez’s anti-Israel, anti-American politics may cost Spain its last African colonies
Chama Mechtaly
Sharon Pardo
Opinion
Spain’s Israel gamble will cost both nations
Sharon Pardo
Yoav Heller
Opinion
A new world order
Yoav Heller
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Trump’s strike on Tehran exposes Europe’s blindness
Fiamma Nirenstein
Shuki Friedman
Opinion
The war on Tehran: A moment of moral clarity in the West
Shuki Friedman
Dov Maimon
Opinion
Beyond the strike: A strategic wake-up call for Europe
Dov Maimon
Rabbi Zamir Isayev
Opinion
Not many nations understand Oct. 7 without explanation. Azerbaijan is one of them
Rabbi Zamir Isayev
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