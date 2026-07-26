Breaking News

03:12 AM

Huckabee: US Embassy asked Jerusalem to remove ‘Israeli terrorists’ in Qusra

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Thursday that the embassy had been “very involved” in efforts to remove a tent illegally erected by Israeli civilians next to Palestinian homes in the village of Qusra in Samaria.

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police “have gone at our request to remove the Israeli terrorists doing this,” Huckabee wrote on X. The actions of those responsible are “criminal,” he added.

The ambassador was responding to a post claiming that the White House had intervened and was seeking clarification from Jerusalem over the incident. The post claimed Israelis had maintained a days-long siege of a Palestinian home in Qusra owned by a U.S. citizen.

“This is another lie,” Huckabee wrote. The White House had not intervened, he said, because the embassy had already kept Washington apprised.

Huckabee called the incident a “horrific act of terror meant to intimidate and harass this family,” saying there was “no excuse for such thuggish behavior.” He also rejected claims that the embassy had failed to act as “simply untrue.”

Israeli security forces evacuated the tent on Wednesday while working to remove those staying in it. The structure was built in Area B of Judea and Samaria, in an area covered by a closed military zone order, according to the IDF.