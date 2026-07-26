Breaking News

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Eli Veitzer, CEO of Jewish Family Service LA, told JNS on Aug. 13 that “we are relieved and encouraged” over the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California’s temporary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s plan to freeze $240 million from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
At the same time, he said, “until the funding resumes, our ability to continue serving survivors of domestic violence in the future remains in question.”
Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to prepare a plan to transfer all civilian law-enforcement responsibilities in Judea and Samaria to the Israel Police, his office said on Friday.
The police would establish a dedicated force to handle civilian matters and receive the necessary authority and funding, according to the statement.
The IDF would continue to combat Palestinian terrorism and focus on defending Israeli communities and borders.
The announcement came a day after Israeli security forces dismantled two unauthorized outposts near the Palestinian villages of Qusra and Jalud in Samaria.
The IDF had previously received reports of Israelis entering Palestinian homes and areas near the villages. The military described the activity as “illegal, obscene and unacceptable” and declared the area a closed military zone, barring anyone who was not a local resident.
“Orthodox Jewish communities across the country continue to demonstrate that civically engaged constituents understand the importance of a strong turnout,” said Ari Weisenfeld, director of state relations for Agudath Israel of America. “Turnout like this doesn’t go unnoticed. Elected officials and future candidates understand that a community this engaged is one worth getting to know.”
These campaigns are part of the organization’s longstanding efforts to register and mobilize Orthodox Jewish voters, building on decades of nonpartisan civic engagement work in communities across the United States.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday of threatening the Jewish state, a day after he posed alongside a map depicting Israel as “Palestine” and excluding the Golan Heights.
“Turkey has no role in determining Israel’s security arrangements in Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said in a post on X, describing the Anatolian country as the “headquarters of Hamas.”
“Israel will not allow Hamas to rebuild the capability to threaten its citizens again, and nothing Turkey says will change that,” the ministry added.
The Israeli statement came after Fidan met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in El Alamein, Egypt, on Thursday, warning that Israel’s failure to take further steps to fulfill “its commitments” in Gaza “could push us, the other mediators, to take a joint radical step.”
Fidan and Abdelatty were photographed standing alongside a map in which the territory of Israel was labeled “Palestine,” with the Golan Heights also excluded from Israel.
They were in El Alamein to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group.
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Fidan threatens Israel just one day after posing with a map that erases Israel entirely. He can spare us the lectures and the threats.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 14, 2026
Turkey, which has become the headquarters of the Hamas terror organization and hosts its terrorist leaders, has no… pic.twitter.com/K3s8JirFbY
Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Doron Spielman on Thursday condemned the actions of Israelis near the Palestinian village of Qusra in Samaria, calling the incident “deplorable” and stressing that Israel is “a state of law.”
Israeli security forces overnight Wednesday dismantled a home at an unauthorized outpost near Qusra, as well as a second unauthorized outpost near the village of Jalud.
“It doesn’t matter whether this home was built illegally or not illegally. Israel is a state of law,” Spielman told CNN. “When Israel finds that people break the law, whether it is Jews carrying out violence against Arabs or Arabs carrying out violence against Jews, it’s enforced.”
In the interview, shared by the PMO on X, Spielman noted that the incident had been widely condemned in Israel, including by leaders representing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
He voiced the hope that similar pressure would be placed on Palestinian leaders to condemn terrorism against Israelis.
A revealing exchange on @CNN: PMO Spokesman @DoronSpielman addresses the violence in Judea and Samaria - and then gets a truly bizarre question about Jews praying together.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 14, 2026
Watch his response. pic.twitter.com/ocYl68lRxC
The Israel Defense Forces on Friday confirmed the killing of a Hamas company commander who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and was involved in holding Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Muhammad Mushtaha was killed in a targeted strike in the northern Gaza Strip two weeks ago, according to the military. Mushtaha served as a company commander in the Shati Battalion of Hamas’s “military” wing and infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre.
During the subsequent war, he took part in holding numerous hostages captive, including Tsachi Idan, Cpl. Noa Marciano, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Ori Megidish, Naama Levy and Matan Angrest, the IDF said.
The IDF added that since the ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas, Mushtaha had attempted to advance terrorist attacks on Israeli troops and civilians.
He was targeted “to remove the threat,” according to the military.
An Israeli who recently returned from Congo and was suspected of having contracted Ebola has tested negative for the disease, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
The results followed several days of testing conducted according to professional protocols and internationally accepted guidelines for high-risk infectious diseases.
The ministry stressed that no confirmed case of Ebola has been diagnosed in Israel. Ebola is not airborne and is transmitted through direct contact with an infected person who is displaying symptoms, the ministry noted.
Israelis are advised to avoid nonessential travel to areas where Ebola is actively spreading. Travelers returning from affected areas who develop a fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days are urged to remain at home and avoid contact with others.
The U.S. Treasury Department is set to impose sweeping new economic measures against Iran in the coming days, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
Speaking on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Bessent said the Treasury has targeted bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets and assets around the world in an effort to cut off funding to the Iranian government and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“We went from ‘Epic Fury’ to economic fury,” Bessent said, referring to the name of the U.S. military campaign against Iran.
The Treasury will introduce additional measures against Tehran in the coming days “like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country,” he added.
Bessent said the combination of economic isolation and the continued U.S. blockade at the Strait of Hormuz “will keep anything from going in or out of the Iranian ports.”
The Israel Defense Forces began a military exercise on Friday morning at the General Staff headquarters at the Kirya military headquarters in central Tel Aviv.
As part of the drill, increased movement of security personnel and military vehicles will be noticeable in the area, and sounds of gunfire and explosions may be heard, according to the IDF.
The exercise was planned as part of the military’s 2026 training program. The IDF stressed that there was no security incident.
Israeli soldiers dismantled a booby-trapped Hezbollah structure and located weapons in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the military said.
Paratroopers from the 55th Brigade of the IDF’s 91st “Galilee” Division carried out the operation in Mrah el-Aaqbe, within Israel’s security zone.
During the operation, the soldiers located RPG rockets and additional weapons belonging to the Iranian-backed terrorist organization.
The troops also dismantled a Hezbollah structure that had been rigged with explosives.
“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians and its soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove threats in accordance with the ceasefire agreement,” the military said.
The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) killed Hamas commander Jamal Mahmoud Abu Kamil in a targeted strike in Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, noting that he had participated in the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.
“Throughout the war and in recent months, the terrorist advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the IDF said in a statement.
The strike was carried out under Shin Bet direction using precision munitions, with measures taken beforehand to minimize harm to civilians, the military said.
IDF troops remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, it added.
An Israeli humanitarian delegation named “Alliance of Brothers,” made up of the Israel Defense Forces, the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, departed Thursday night for Colombia following a devastating earthquake in the country, the IDF said.
The team, led by Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Pinto, commander of the National Search and Rescue Unit, will begin search-and-rescue efforts immediately upon landing. Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Shay Klepper said the mission’s goal is to provide immediate search-and-rescue assistance to save lives, using rapid mapping of impact sites.
The delegation consists of 80 participants, including rescue teams and experts across various fields, drawn from active and reserve duty. “The goal of the mission is to provide immediate assistance with search and rescue efforts in order to save lives, utilizing the rapid mapping of impact sites,” the IDF wrote in a post on X.
The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia at 7:34 a.m. local time on Aug. 10, with its epicenter in the Chocó region.
Jared Kushner on Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, saying the normalization agreements demonstrated that long-standing assumptions about peace in the Middle East could be overturned.
“Six years ago, President Trump launched the Abraham Accords and opened a new chapter of peace, partnership, and prosperity in the Middle East,” Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, wrote on X.
“Many said it was impossible. But with courageous leadership, persistence, and a small group of people willing to challenge old assumptions, we proved that progress was possible,” he continued.
Kushner played a central role in negotiating the Abraham Accords during Trump’s first term. The agreements led to the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020, with Morocco subsequently normalizing relations with Israel and Sudan agreeing to join the framework.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, calling for the circle of peace established by the landmark agreements to be expanded across the Middle East.
“The 6th anniversary of the Abraham Accords, forged by your team under President Trump’s leadership, is an important milestone for peace in the Middle East,” Herzog wrote on X in response to a post by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, who played a key role in negotiating the agreements.
“It is a moment to reflect on the remarkable partnerships that we have built across our region,” Herzog continued. “It is also a moment to look to the future and chart the road ahead together.”
He added, “I firmly believe that this is just the beginning. Now is the time for us all to work to expand this circle of peace across the Middle East to the benefit of all our peoples.”
Executions have not been carried out in Lebanon since 2004, under what the European Union described as a halt in practice without a formal legal ban.
This is another lie. @usembassyjlm has been VERY involved & the IDF & Israel Police have gone at our request to remove the Israeli terrorists doing this. The actions of those doing this to this family’s home is criminal. The WH hasn’t “intervened” because we have kept DC… https://t.co/qrfnCYcOtB— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 13, 2026
America is safer, stronger, and more prosperous when our diplomats are empowered to advocate for our national interest on the world stage – not when they’re forced to adopt anti-American ideologies.— Department of State (@StateDept) August 13, 2026
That’s why the State Department has eliminated DEI from the Foreign Service.
Yahel Vilan officially presented his diplomatic credentials at Singapore’s Istana presidential palace, formalizing his tenure as Israel’s ambassador to Singapore, Israel’s embassy in Singapore said. Community members and partners gathered following the ceremony to welcome Vilan to his new post.
EXCITING NEW CHAPTER: His Excellency Ambassador Yahel Vilan officially presented credentials at the Istana today to formalize his tenure as Israel's representative to Singapore. 🇮🇱🇸🇬— Israel in Singapore (@IsraelinSG) August 13, 2026
Following the ceremony, community & partners gathered to welcome Amb Vilan to Singapore.
Photo… pic.twitter.com/KhQt1WEBWR
The highest Iranian regime operational military command said on Thursday that commercial vessels and oil tankers cannot transit the Strait of Hormuz safely without Iranian authorization and supervision.
Thirty families moved into Ganim in northern Samaria on Thursday, formally reestablishing the Jewish community 21 years after it was evacuated under the 2005 disengagement from the area.
The return was marked at a ceremony attended by government ministers, lawmakers and community leaders. A branch of the Bnei David yeshivah in Eli is also being established in Ganim.
“Twenty-one years after Ganim was uprooted, we are returning today to northern Samaria to build, settle and remain,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the event.
Ganim is the latest of the four northern Samaria communities evacuated in 2005 to see residents return. Preparations are also underway at Kadim, where the first caravans were placed last week ahead of the expected arrival of its founding families.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused the United States of repeated intelligence failures, saying Washington was making “an even bigger miscalculation” over the Strait of Hormuz.
“Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful,” Araghchi wrote on X. He linked the accusation to what he called “the war on Iran,” saying U.S. President Donald Trump had also misjudged that conflict.
“Allah is Great, Greater than ANY power on Earth. In Allah we trust,” Araghchi added.
The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 13, 2026
Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful.
Allah is Great, Greater than ANY power on Earth. In Allah we trust.
Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it had finished unloading another cargo ship at Haifa Port carrying thousands of tons of military equipment and weapons purchased in the United States for the Israel Defense Forces.
The shipment included D9 bulldozers, Humvees, JLTV armored vehicles and Oshkosh trucks, the ministry said. The equipment is meant to strengthen the readiness and operational continuity of the IDF’s ground forces.
The ministry said the shipment was part of its ongoing effort to maintain a steady supply of vehicles, munitions and equipment for troops and prepare the military for a range of scenarios.
אלפי טונות של ציוד צבאי, דחפורי D9 ורכבים קרביים הגיעו לישראל במבצע רכש ושינוע מיוחד של משרד הביטחון וצה"ל— משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) August 13, 2026
כחלק ממאמץ התמיכה המתמשך בהיערכות צה"ל לכלל התרחישים, משרד הביטחון השלים את קליטתה ופריקתה בישראל של אוניית מטען נוספת, שעליה אלפי טונות של ציוד צבאי ואמצעי לחימה.
>> pic.twitter.com/mPCJX7g6Ab
The Israel Police’s Yamam National Counterterrorism Unit thwarted an imminent terror attack during an overnight operation in the Samaria city of Jenin, the police, Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Three wanted suspects involved in terrorist activity were arrested following precise intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency, according to the statement.
“Yamam operators arrived at the building where the wanted suspects were hiding, breached the building, and arrested all three suspects,” it said. “The suspects were transferred for further questioning by the Israeli Security Agency.”
Israel and Lebanon have agreed on Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia as potential contributors to a proposed mechanism to verify the disarmament of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The mechanism could see foreign troops deployed to Lebanon.
The shortlist emerged from U.S.-mediated talks held in Rome last week. The talks are the latest round of negotiations on implementing a June agreement tying Israel’s phased withdrawal from Lebanon to Hezbollah’s disarmament.
The listed countries could help define the mechanism’s scope, provide oversight personnel, or contribute troops to observe or take part in disarmament inspections, according to sources quoted by Reuters. A spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in Washington said negotiations over the body’s composition remain ongoing, with no agreement yet reached.
Under the proposed mechanism, villages in southern Lebanon would be inspected to confirm they are free of weapons. Israel wants those inspections to include private homes, two sources said.
Lebanon’s army has resisted pressure over the past year to search private properties, fearing such searches could inflame tensions with Hezbollah. Security officials said the army would require a warrant for each home searched.
A 9-year-old Israeli girl was lightly wounded on Thursday when Palestinian terrorists hurled rocks at a car on the Huwara Bypass Road in Samaria, according to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) emergency service.
One of the rocks hit the vehicle’s windshield. Glass shards struck the girl, who sustained minor injuries, according to the rescue group.
Israeli security forces dismantled two illegal outposts on the outskirts of the Samaria villages of Qusra and Jalud overnight, confiscating equipment and detaining one Israeli citizen, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.
Soldiers from the IDF’s 51st Battalion were deployed to the area following a situational assessment, according to the military, which said the troops will carry out defensive missions and patrols in the sector.
Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF began evacuating a tent that Israeli civilians had erected next to Palestinian homes in Qusra. One of those homes reportedly belongs to a dual U.S. citizen. The structure stood in Area B of Judea and Samaria, in a zone covered by a closed military area order, according to the military.
U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee called the incident a “horrific act of terror meant to intimidate and harass this family” on Thursday. The IDF and the Israel Police “have gone at our request to remove the Israeli terrorists doing this,” he wrote on X.
⭕️ Security forces dismantled two illegal outposts located in Area B, on the outskirts of the Qusra and Jalud areas, and confiscated the equipment at the site. One Israeli was detained.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 13, 2026
The soldiers will carry out defensive missions and patrols in the area to maintain security… pic.twitter.com/FhyEvPLjJq
The X account of Yahya Saree, “military” spokesman for the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist organization, was suspended on Thursday for violating the platform’s rules, a message on the site said.
The notice did not specify which rule Saree had broken. As the Houthi spokesman, Saree announced the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia immediately after the new Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani defense pact.
An Israeli court on Thursday imposed a gag order on the investigation into the disappearance of Mali and Liel Yahalomi in Vienna, granting a request from the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 national crime unit.
The order prohibits publication of any details from the investigation or information that could identify suspects. It remains in effect until Sept. 13. Police emphasized that publishing prohibited information constitutes a criminal offense.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday vowed to “resolutely” work toward a “sovereign and geographically contiguous” Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, state-run news channel TRT reported.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, Erdoğan accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to “remove Palestine from the common agenda of humanity by profiting from chaos and new conflicts in the region.”
“They will not succeed,” he added.
Erdoğan said Ankara “strongly opposes” what he denounced as provocations aimed at changing the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Jerusalem holy sites, and accused the Jewish state of “unlawful actions” in Judea and Samaria.
The Turkish leader also called for establishing conditions for Gaza’s reconstruction and vowed to continue efforts “to support the Palestinian people and defend their rights.”
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday opened fire on a terrorist who crossed the ceasefire line and approached them, the military said on Thursday.
The terrorist approached troops “in a manner that posed an immediate threat,” according to the statement.
Soldiers fired to remove the threat and a hit was identified, the IDF said.
The IDF remains deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.
The ceasefire went into effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan civilians invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.
The square in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art is now officially named Hostages Square, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality announced on Wednesday.
The square was the epicenter of the years-long campaign to bring the home the 251 Israelis and foreign nationals taken by Palestinian terrorists during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
The name had been in widespread public use since shortly after the attack.
The square has hosted rallies, press conferences and memorials since 2023, and a public clock there counted the days since the attack. The clock was stopped in January, after the recovery of the last hostage’s remains.
Tel Aviv, Israel’s Hostages Square has officially received the name it was already widely known by.— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 12, 2026
Since October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre the square served as a powerful gathering place advocating for the release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from southern Israel.… pic.twitter.com/zqHCIjhQc9
Establishing a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital and ending the Israeli “occupation” is the only route to a just peace, Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday, the P.A.'s Wafa agency reported.
Abbas spoke at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.
The nonagenarian leader said any integration of Israel into the region must be linked to Palestinian statehood, and renewed his pledge to hold P.A. legislative elections on Nov. 28 and a presidential vote in 2027, Wafa reported.
Anthropic, the U.S. artificial-intelligence company behind Claude, is in talks to acquire Israeli AI startup Decart for about $6 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
If completed, the deal would be Anthropic’s largest known acquisition. Calcalist reported that Nvidia had previously held advanced talks to buy Decart before the Israeli company chose to advance negotiations with Anthropic. However, the talks have not been finalized and could still fall apart.
Anthropic declined to comment on the report to Bloomberg.
Decart develops AI infrastructure and real-time generative-video technology. The company raised $300 million in May at a valuation of about $4 billion, according to Globes.
Israel Meteorological Service models point to the potential for unusually significant localized rainfall in parts of Israel from Friday through the weekend, the agency said on Wednesday evening.
Accumulated totals could reach double digits in some areas through Monday. The heavier concentrations are expected in northern, central and eastern Israel, according to the IMS. They include the northern and central mountains and the Jordan Valley.
The projections could still change as the weekend approaches, the IMS added.
מערכת ראשונה לעונת המשקעים החדשה: ⛈️— שלמה ⛈️ מזג אוויר (@MezgAvirIL) August 12, 2026
לאחר רבות שדיברתי על האל ניניו, הנה השפעה ראשונה שלו.
החל מיום שישי ועד יום ראשון, שולי אפיק רום יחדור לאזורנו ויגרום להכנסת לחות לשכבות הבינוניות, מה שיתכן ויגרום לעננות להתפתח בעיקר בהרים ובבקעה.
לפי המודלים של השמ"ט, נראה שיהיו כמויות גשם… pic.twitter.com/NtsCMce2iH
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Thursday that the embassy had been “very involved” in efforts to remove a tent illegally erected by Israeli civilians next to Palestinian homes in the village of Qusra in Samaria.
The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police “have gone at our request to remove the Israeli terrorists doing this,” Huckabee wrote on X. The actions of those responsible are “criminal,” he added.
The ambassador was responding to a post claiming that the White House had intervened and was seeking clarification from Jerusalem over the incident. The post claimed Israelis had maintained a days-long siege of a Palestinian home in Qusra owned by a U.S. citizen.
“This is another lie,” Huckabee wrote. The White House had not intervened, he said, because the embassy had already kept Washington apprised.
Huckabee called the incident a “horrific act of terror meant to intimidate and harass this family,” saying there was “no excuse for such thuggish behavior.” He also rejected claims that the embassy had failed to act as “simply untrue.”
Israeli security forces evacuated the tent on Wednesday while working to remove those staying in it. The structure was built in Area B of Judea and Samaria, in an area covered by a closed military zone order, according to the IDF.
American forces redirected 59 commercial vessels as part of the renewed U.S. naval blockade against Iran, U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday, four more than the tally it published a day earlier.
Three vessels have been disabled and two boarded, according to the command. Both figures were unchanged from the previous day.
U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Wednesday that the United States would maintain its blockade of Iranian ports, which was reinstated on July 14.
“The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I think we will keep it!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Our naval blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘a wall of steel,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it.”