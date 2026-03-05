Straight Up
Welcome to Straight Up, the bold, unfiltered JNS news show hosted by former director of Israel’s Government Press Office, Danny Seaman. Drawing on decades at the forefront of Israeli media and public diplomacy, he delivers sharp, unapologetic analysis on the issues shaping Israel, the Middle East and the global news narrative.
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman