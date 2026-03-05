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Straight Up

Welcome to Straight Up, the bold, unfiltered JNS news show hosted by former director of Israel’s Government Press Office, Danny Seaman. Drawing on decades at the forefront of Israeli media and public diplomacy, he delivers sharp, unapologetic analysis on the issues shaping Israel, the Middle East and the global news narrative.

JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis as Israel escalates pressure
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Mar. 15, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
Caroline Glick: Why Iran miscalculated against Israel
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Mar. 8, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
Inside the joint Israel-US operation against Iran
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Feb. 28, 2026
Daniel Seaman
Osama Hamdan
JNS TV
Hamas official says they will not disarm
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Feb. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford (front, left) is welcomed to Israel, May 8. In front, second from left, is IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot. Credit: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv.
JNS TV
The importance of Israel to US security and its impact on Middle East policy
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Feb. 16, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
Inside the quiet endgame in Gaza— and the forces preparing to rule from the shadows
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Feb. 8, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
How Israel’s post Oct. 7 strategy is reshaping global power
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Feb. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
Why Trump proposed a new Gaza peace board
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Jan. 26, 2026
Daniel Seaman
Protester Outside Aston Villa Stadium, England
JNS TV
Propaganda economy reshapes Gaza coverage, shielding Hamas and vilifying Israel
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Jan. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
Israel’s battlefield dominance reshapes regional balance as global order weakens
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Jan. 11, 2026
Daniel Seaman
Turkish charities, in partnership with Khan Yunis municipal bulldozers, are starting to remove the rubble from Palestinian homes and open streets in the northern area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, after the Israeli army withdrew from some cities, following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. October 23, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90
JNS TV
Israel moves to counter Turkey and Iran amid shifting Middle East power dynamics
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Jan. 4, 2026
Daniel Seaman
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