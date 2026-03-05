Diaspora Jewry
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
In February, 28 antisemitic incidents were reported in New York.
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Israel’s Diaspora minister warns of escalating antisemitic threats.
“We will not allow the targeting of Jewish institutions to become normalized,” B’nai Brith Canada declared.
Six alleged accomplices also arrested, other sought.
Michael Moritz said Britain has become “uncomfortable” for Jews but the Federal Republic is safer due to education about the Holocaust.
“In moments of profound crisis such as the current war, we show up for one another without hesitation,” said the Jewish Agency Board of Governors chairman.
The National Security Council urges Israelis overseas to exercise heightened vigilance following attacks and threats linked to “Operation Roaring Lion.”
“This is an opportunity to inspire people as to what it is about Judaism that’s actually worth defending,” he told JNS.
OPINION