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Diaspora Jewry

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
New York City
U.S. News
‘Kill a Jew, go to heaven’ graffiti found on NYC bike trail
In February, 28 antisemitic incidents were reported in New York.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig (right) at an Iranian missile strike site in Tel Aviv. Photo by Gil Kremer.
Features
‘If a missile hit my home, people around the world would celebrate’
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Mar. 16, 2026
Adi Nirman
Temple Israel Rabbi Josh Bennett (center) and Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny (right) discuss the next steps for the congregation after the March 12 terrorist attack, at Shenandoah Country Club in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 13, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF: Michigan terrorist was brother of slain Hezbollah boss
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
A window at Temple Emanu-El synagogue in Toronto’s North York district shows bullet damage after gunfire struck the building, March 3, 2026. Credit: CAM.
Antisemitism
Israel urges Canada to act after three synagogues hit by gunfire
In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Israel’s Diaspora minister warns of escalating antisemitic threats.
Mar. 12, 2026
Steve Linde
Toronto Police Car
Antisemitism
Two Greater Toronto Area synagogues struck by gunfire
“We will not allow the targeting of Jewish institutions to become normalized,” B’nai Brith Canada declared.
Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
UK Police
Jewish Life
UK nabs four Iranians alleged to have scoped Jewish targets
Six alleged accomplices also arrested, other sought.
Mar. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Michael Mortiz. Photo by Max Morse for Techrunch via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
UK-born tycoon applies for German passport due to Jew-hate
Michael Moritz said Britain has become “uncomfortable” for Jews but the Federal Republic is safer due to education about the Holocaust.
Mar. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Agency
Israel News
Jewish Agency launches Roaring Lion Fund for victims of Iran war
“In moments of profound crisis such as the current war, we show up for one another without hesitation,” said the Jewish Agency Board of Governors chairman.
Mar. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Chabad Lubavitch of Beijing. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Israel warns citizens abroad to be alert
The National Security Council urges Israelis overseas to exercise heightened vigilance following attacks and threats linked to “Operation Roaring Lion.”
Mar. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Women Light Shabbat Candles
Jewish Life
In new book, Rabbi Mark Wildes urges Jews to ‘lean further into who we are’
“This is an opportunity to inspire people as to what it is about Judaism that’s actually worth defending,” he told JNS.
Mar. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
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OPINION
Opinion
A ‘Mamdani effect’ is brewing in Michigan
Sharon Ceresnie Sorkin
Opinion
The warning Dearborn’s mayor just didn’t want to hear
Dexter Van Zile
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Opinion
Love letters to Israel
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Drawing some conclusions about antisemitic incitement
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
‘You want us to do what?’
Rabbi Cary Kozberg
Michael Freund
Opinion
A refuge on the equator: The Jewish story of Ecuador
Michael Freund
Yigal Dilmoni
Opinion
From Jerusalem to New York, fighting for the free world
Yigal Dilmoni
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