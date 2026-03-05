The Quad
The Quad is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, The Quad features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum