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The Quad

The Quad is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, The Quad features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.

JNS TV
Trump’s warning about a possible US ground invasion in Tehran
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Mar. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Inside the Mossad operation that shook Iran’s regime
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Mar. 3, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
The information war behind Gaza and the move that could trigger Iran
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Trump’s Iran nuclear ultimatum and the risk of regional war
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 24, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Is the US and Israel showdown with Iran closer than it appears?
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 17, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Is Iran’s diplomacy a smokescreen as the regime begins to crack?
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
How media narratives amplify Hamas propaganda and misinformation
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 3, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Why Jewish actress Diane Neal fled America for Israel
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 1, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Reports cite widespread chaos in Tehran amid soaring Iranian execution figures
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Jan. 28, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Miss Israel blasts ‘coordinated’ smear campaign driven by fake videos
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Jan. 22, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Trump claims executions halted as Iran repression continues under blackout
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Jan. 21, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
UK-born activist Sammy Yahood warns of Jewish identity crisis
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Jan. 19, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
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