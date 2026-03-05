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U.S. Foreign Policy

The Sanan, an Iranian-flagged Suezmax crude oil tanker, is seen near Bandar Asaluyeh, Iran, on Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Sam/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
US seeks to claim $15 million used to fund illicit Iranian oil network
The Justice Department “will use all of the tools at our disposal to prevent the U.S. banking system from being used in any manner to support Iran and its terrorist operations,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva.
Mar. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rubio
U.S. News
Rubio says Islamic regime weaker than ‘ever’ as he defends Iran military action before Senate
“The world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons,” the U.S. secretary of state said.
Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on Feb. 25, 2026, after meetings with Caribbean Community leaders. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Rubio: Iran missile threat to US ‘unsustainable’
The secretary of state warns Tehran’s expanding missile arsenal and bid for ICBMs endanger U.S. forces, allies and the homeland as Geneva nuclear talks resume.
Feb. 26, 2026
Joshua Marks
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One while flying from Palm Beach International Airport on Feb. 16, 2026 en route to Washington, DC. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump to be ‘indirectly’ involved in Iran nuclear negotiations
The president says Tehran does not want to face the consequences of not making a deal as a second round of talks opens in Geneva amid a U.S. military buildup.
Feb. 17, 2026
Joshua Marks
Bill White
U.S. News
US envoy slams Belgium over mohel probe
Ambassador Bill White accuses Antwerp authorities of “antisemitic harassment” of Jewish circumcisers.
Feb. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A Starlink receiver sits atop a house in Kurdistan, Iran, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Anonymous/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
US smuggled Starlink terminals to aid Iran protesters: report
Possession of a terminal in the Islamic Republic can mean years in prison.
Feb. 15, 2026
Donald Trump
U.S. News
Trump: Iran regime change ‘best thing that could happen’
Two U.S. officials said that a military campaign against the Islamic Republic will likely involve weeks of operations.
Feb. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter transfers cargo from the USNS “Supply,” bound for the USS “Gerald R. Ford,” the world's largest aircraft carrier, during a replenishment in the Atlantic Ocean, July 9, 2025. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett/U.S. Navy Photo.
Israel News
World’s largest warship en route to Middle East
The redeployment of the USS “Gerald R. Ford” underscores U.S. pressure on Iran as talks continue and military options loom.
Feb. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
A small boat loaded with merchandise sails past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Iran seals Isfahan tunnels as US issues Hormuz warning
Satellite images show the regime burying tunnel entrances at the nuclear complex amid American shipping cautions, heated rhetoric over protests and new nuclear talks with Washington.
Feb. 10, 2026
Joshua Marks
Plaza Murillo, Bolivia
U.S. News
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, designate Iran-aligned terror groups
U.S. officials view Bolivia as “an important base for Iran’s diplomatic and intelligence operations throughout the continent,” according to “Reuters.”
Jan. 27, 2026
Oman, United States
U.S. News
Oman commits to ‘peaceful space exploration’ in joining Artemis Accords, State Dept says
The move followed a day after the third U.S.-Oman Strategic Dialogue, which “advanced the shared U.S.-Oman commitment to supporting peace through diplomacy,” the department said.
Jan. 27, 2026
Rubio
U.S. News
Rubio, Iraqi prime minister discuss ISIS detainee transfers, formation of Iraq’s govt
The U.S. secretary of state lauded Iraq’s “leadership in expediting the transfer and detention of ISIS terrorists to secure facilities in Iraq” from Syria.
Jan. 27, 2026
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OPINION
Simon Deng, an escaped jihad slave from South Sudan, is accompanied in Israel by Dr. Charles Jacobs (pictured), President of the American Anti-Slavery group.
Opinion
When populism beats policy
Charles Jacobs
Opinion
Compel the Taylor Force Act and crack down on its offenders
Leonard Grunstein
Steven Emerson
Opinion
The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: Diplomatic treachery and media malpractice
Steven Emerson
Steven Emerson
Opinion
The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: A country being emptied
Steven Emerson
Steven Emerson
Opinion
The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: The betrayal of the Kurds
Steven Emerson
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
The greatest threat to the West is immigration, not Moscow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jason Shvili
Opinion
To win normalization with Israel, Saudis must learn the art of the deal
Jason Shvili
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