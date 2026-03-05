U.S. Foreign Policy
The Justice Department “will use all of the tools at our disposal to prevent the U.S. banking system from being used in any manner to support Iran and its terrorist operations,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva.
“The world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons,” the U.S. secretary of state said.
The secretary of state warns Tehran’s expanding missile arsenal and bid for ICBMs endanger U.S. forces, allies and the homeland as Geneva nuclear talks resume.
The president says Tehran does not want to face the consequences of not making a deal as a second round of talks opens in Geneva amid a U.S. military buildup.
Ambassador Bill White accuses Antwerp authorities of “antisemitic harassment” of Jewish circumcisers.
Possession of a terminal in the Islamic Republic can mean years in prison.
Two U.S. officials said that a military campaign against the Islamic Republic will likely involve weeks of operations.
The redeployment of the USS “Gerald R. Ford” underscores U.S. pressure on Iran as talks continue and military options loom.
Satellite images show the regime burying tunnel entrances at the nuclear complex amid American shipping cautions, heated rhetoric over protests and new nuclear talks with Washington.
U.S. officials view Bolivia as “an important base for Iran’s diplomatic and intelligence operations throughout the continent,” according to “Reuters.”
The move followed a day after the third U.S.-Oman Strategic Dialogue, which “advanced the shared U.S.-Oman commitment to supporting peace through diplomacy,” the department said.
The U.S. secretary of state lauded Iraq’s “leadership in expediting the transfer and detention of ISIS terrorists to secure facilities in Iraq” from Syria.
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