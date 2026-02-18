News
The Strait of Hormuz has been closed in the wake of the Israeli Air Force’s pummeling of Hezbollah, an IRGC-affiliated news agency reported.
President Trump had the power to “cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes. But he chose mercy,” the defense secretary said.
“Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests,” Karoline Leavitt stated.
“If they negotiate in good faith, we will be able to find a deal,” the U.S. vice president said.
The U.S. president hailed the two-week ceasefire agreement with Tehran, suggesting the deal could mark the beginning of a ‘golden age’ in the Middle East.
Pakistan’s prime minister said that diplomatic talks to resolve the conflict will take place in Islamabad.
The Israeli military says about 100 terror targets hit across Lebanon in coordinated assault planned over weeks.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released footage of Israeli troops demolishing terror sites from the air and on the ground.
Muhammad Dawad led multiple attacks on Israeli troops.
Elbit System’s PULS system is designed as a multi-purpose rocket artillery platform capable of launching munitions across varying ranges.
Israeli fighter jets carried out extensive overnight strikes against dozens of ballistic-missile launch sites across the Islamic Republic.
The system has intercepted numerous ballistic projectiles launched from Iran and Yemen.