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An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli border with Lebanon, during the war with Iran and Hezbollah and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 28, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
U.S. News
Trump: Hezbollah in Lebanon not part of ceasefire deal with Iran
The Strait of Hormuz has been closed in the wake of the Israeli Air Force’s pummeling of Hezbollah, an IRGC-affiliated news agency reported.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Hegseth
U.S. News
Hegseth: US achieved ‘decisive victory’ in Iran, troops to stay put
President Trump had the power to “cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes. But he chose mercy,” the defense secretary said.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs media, March 25, 2026. Credit: White House.
U.S. News
White House: US military created opening for diplomatic solution in Iran
“Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests,” Karoline Leavitt stated.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance speaks to the media with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) on April 7, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump ‘not one to mess around,’ Vance says of US demands on Iran

“If they negotiate in good faith, we will be able to find a deal,” the U.S. vice president said.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. News
Trump: Iran will not possess enriched uranium, will dig up all ‘nuclear dust’
The U.S. president hailed the two-week ceasefire agreement with Tehran, suggesting the deal could mark the beginning of a ‘golden age’ in the Middle East.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian
World News
Ceasefire is ‘fruit of the blood’ of Khamenei, Iranian president says
Pakistan’s prime minister said that diplomatic talks to resolve the conflict will take place in Islamabad.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force fighter jet seen in central Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel-US and Iran, March 18, 2026. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF launches largest strike on Hezbollah since start of ‘Roaring Lion’
The Israeli military says about 100 terror targets hit across Lebanon in coordinated assault planned over weeks.
Apr. 8, 2026
Charles Bybelezer, Natan Galula
IDF troops
Israel News
WATCH: Golani Brigade advances into Southern Lebanon
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released footage of Israeli troops demolishing terror sites from the air and on the ground.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops in Gaza
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas explosives expert in Gaza
Muhammad Dawad led multiple attacks on Israeli troops.
Apr. 8, 2026
Israeli and Greek officials during a signing ceremony for a defense deal, held at the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪ in Athens, April 6, 2026. Credit: Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪.
World News
Athens and Jerusalem ink $750 million defense deal
Elbit System’s PULS system is designed as a multi-purpose rocket artillery platform capable of launching munitions across varying ranges.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF confirms halt to Iran strikes, says fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon ongoing
Israeli fighter jets carried out extensive overnight strikes against dozens of ballistic-missile launch sites across the Islamic Republic.
Apr. 8, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Arrow Defense Against Iran
Israel News
Israel accelerates Arrow missile production
The system has intercepted numerous ballistic projectiles launched from Iran and Yemen.
Apr. 8, 2026
David Isaac
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