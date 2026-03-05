United Kingdom
Seven centuries later, renewed antisemitism is leading many British Jews to consider emigrating.
The Muslim woman, originally from Malaysia, spoke out about her experiences working with the ICC chief prosecutor.
The contested text describes Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack as a “genocide” and states that Israel is a “colonial enterprise built on racism.”
The Board of Deputies said that the action “will better enable the authorities to protect our community and others from the threats this organization presents.”
“We find that the claimant is capable of saying something and believing it is true, and yet is shown to be wrong when you look at the contemporaneous documents,” the employment tribunal said.
The government pledged more than $335 million over three years to add police and strengthen protection.
“I’m glad I have a wonderful partner, and I think we complement each other as a pair,” the 46-year-old said of his Dutch teammate, Niels Vink.
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
Syeda Khatun was convicted of racially aggravated assault and harassment after verbally abusing children and striking a father.
Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub took a fishing rod to a London Jewish neighborhood to record antisemitic videos.
The ruling comes amid British judiciary’s checkered record on anti-Israel lawfare and hooliganism, the group that defended the soldier said.
The IHRA definition could have a “chilling effect on political speech,” said the British Medical Association, drawing condemnation from Jewish medical groups and Holocaust educators.
OPINION