United Kingdom

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Members of the public, congregants, police and other emergency responders at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, England, after a domestic terror attack on Yom Kippur, Oct. 2, 2025. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
736 years since England expelled the Jews
Seven centuries later, renewed antisemitism is leading many British Jews to consider emigrating.
July 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan talks prior to the first appearance of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague on March 14, 2025. Photo by Peter Dejong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Complainant goes public in sexual misconduct allegations against Karim Khan
The Muslim woman, originally from Malaysia, spoke out about her experiences working with the ICC chief prosecutor.
July 18, 2026
JNS Staff
The Canterbury Cathedral, home of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Church of England. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Church of England promotes document accusing Israel of genocide
The contested text describes Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack as a “genocide” and states that Israel is a “colonial enterprise built on racism.”
July 14, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A general view of the Iranian Embassy on July 13, 2026 in London. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
World News
Jewish group welcomes UK move to proscribe Iran’s IRGC
The Board of Deputies said that the action “will better enable the authorities to protect our community and others from the threats this organization presents.”
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
A demonstrator wears a Palestinian flag on his lapel during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in front of the U.S. embassy in Santiago, Dec. 11, 2017. Photo credit: Pablo Vera/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Heathrow security guard loses discrimination suit over Palestinian pin
“We find that the claimant is capable of saying something and believing it is true, and yet is shown to be wrong when you look at the contemporaneous documents,” the employment tribunal said.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
A policeman (R) walks past local residents near the site where a fire broke out at a supermarket in the Golders Green neighborhood in north London on May 27, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Britain to boost security for Jewish communities
The government pledged more than $335 million over three years to add police and strengthen protection.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli wheelchair tennis star Guy Sasson and his Dutch partner, Niels Vink, at Wimbledon, July 10, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Israel’s Guy Sasson defends Wimbledon quad doubles crown
“I’m glad I have a wonderful partner, and I think we complement each other as a pair,” the 46-year-old said of his Dutch teammate, Niels Vink.
July 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Government Legal Department, Attorney General's Office signs are seen outside their building on Petty France on Oct. 15, 2024 in Whitehall, London, United Kingdom. Photo by Peter Dazeley via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
London woman found guilty of antisemitic attack outside Jewish school
Syeda Khatun was convicted of racially aggravated assault and harassment after verbally abusing children and striking a father.
July 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of the local Jewish community look on as Metropolitan Police officers patrol the streets in Stamford Hill, north London on October 2, 2025. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
TikTok pair gets suspended sentence for ‘Jew fishing’ stunt
Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub took a fishing rod to a London Jewish neighborhood to record antisemitic videos.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Demonstrators set up a banner as they protest outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Oct. 27, 2025, where 28 alleged Palestine Action supporters are to appear in court. Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
UK court rejects bid to prosecute British-Israeli IDF reservist
The ruling comes amid British judiciary’s checkered record on anti-Israel lawfare and hooliganism, the group that defended the soldier said.
June 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A member of the British Medical Association (BMA) joins staff during a strike outside the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, England, on April 7, 2026. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
UK doctors want antisemitism definition scrapped
The IHRA definition could have a “chilling effect on political speech,” said the British Medical Association, drawing condemnation from Jewish medical groups and Holocaust educators.
June 25, 2026
Canaan Lidor
OPINION
Adam Levick. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Judaism and Zionism on the frontlines of dangerous discourse
Adam Levick
Melanie Phillips
Column
Scapegoating the Jews
Melanie Phillips
Jeremy Havardi
Opinion
Andrew Burnham’s anti-Israel rhetoric is deeply unsavory
Jeremy Havardi
Daniel Winston
Opinion
Taping over Zion
Daniel Winston
Cédric Debernard. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Britain’s Green Party isn’t done with ‘Zionism is racism’
Cédric Debernard
Credit: WandererCreative/Pixabay.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Stop the televised hate on ‘Al-Hiwar’
David Grom
Daniel Winston
Opinion
Go ahead, England: Make my day
Daniel Winston