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Jonathan S. Tobin

Jonathan S. Tobin

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2025. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Mar. 18, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Tel Aviv Billboard, Iran War
Editor-in-Chief
Stopping Tehran’s apocalyptic goals is more important than thwarting Trump
Mar. 16, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Law-enforcement vehicles in the parking lot of Temple Israel as an Israeli flag blows in the wind on top of the building following an active shooter in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 12, 2026. Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images.
From the Editor-in-Chief
Drawing some conclusions about antisemitic incitement
Podcasters like Tucker Carlson—and other apologists for neo-Nazis and Islamists who incite hatred against Jews and scapegoat Israel—have blood on their hands.
Mar. 13, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Why people still love dead Jews
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mamdani, Duwaji
From the Editor-in-Chief
The Mamdani victimhood narrative and the American future
The embrace of terror supporters by the mayor and his wife, coupled with the media’s efforts to confuse the public about an Islamist terror attack, is a tipping point in American society.
Mar. 11, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Trump
From the Editor-in-Chief
The issue for war opponents is Trump, not Israel or Iran’s regime of terror
The effort to delegitimize the decision to strike Tehran is primarily about partisan politics. The president’s critics are focusing more on him than on America’s Islamist foes.
Mar. 9, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
A visitor holds an AIPAC folder in an elevator in Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 12, 2024. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
From the Editor-in-Chief
If pro-Israel Democrats become extinct, what will liberal Jews do?
As supposed moderates like Gavin Newsom demonize AIPAC and smear the Jewish state to appeal to their party’s mainstream, voters will have to draw their own conclusions.
Mar. 6, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Is Iran regime change a realistic option?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yossi Kuperwasser, Ep. 213
Mar. 5, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Trump Epic Fury
From the Editor-in-Chief
Don’t blame Israel for America defending itself against Iran
The Islamist terror regime, now allied to China and Russia, has been waging war against the United States for 47 years. But to Israel-bashers, it’s simply another Jewish plot.
Mar. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Tucker Carlson, former “Fox News” host and current host of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” attends a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2026. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images.
From the Editor-in-Chief
Trump’s critics have a lot riding on the Iran conflict
United by their hostility to Israel, the liberal establishment, leftists and right-wing antisemites are hoping to capitalize on a disaster. But it could also backfire on them.
Mar. 2, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
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