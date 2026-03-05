Africa
The Somaliland delegation traveled to Israel to study how the country overcame water shortages through technological innovation.
Israeli president arrived in Addis Ababa to meet leaders of the East African country and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
Herzog is set to meet President Taye Atske Selassie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as members of the Jewish community.
The son of the African nation’s president said the gesture is designed to “strengthen our close blood relations with Israel.”
Tanks were seen being transported through the streets of Mogadishu to secure a Turkish missile launch facility.
NATAN medical volunteers provide urgent care and trauma support in the southern African country.
The nearly two week delay was seen as revenge over Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.
The East African nation is rich in minerals, oil, gas, marine products, agriculture and energy, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi says.
State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott called Pretoria’s move another example of poor foreign-policy judgment,
The move is seen as revenge over Jerusalem’s recognition of Somaliland
In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry designated South Africa’s top diplomat in the country persona non grata.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in Jerusalem, discussing joint efforts against terrorism.
OPINION