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Africa

A delegation of Somaliland water professionals tours an Israeli water facility as part of a MASHAV training program. Source: @Israel/X.
Israel News
WATCH: Israel trains Somaliland’s first water engineers
The Somaliland delegation traveled to Israel to study how the country overcame water shortages through technological innovation.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa on Feb. 25, 2026, during his state visit to Ethiopia. Photo by Haim Zach/ GPO.
Israel News
Herzog begins official state visit to Ethiopia
Israeli president arrived in Addis Ababa to meet leaders of the East African country and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, speaks at Yeshiva University’s Chanukah fundraising dinner, Dec. 7, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Yeshiva University.
Israel News
Herzog to visit Ethiopia, boost ties with Africa
Herzog is set to meet President Taye Atske Selassie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as members of the Jewish community.
Feb. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Rescued Air France passengers wave to the waiting crowd while leaving the belly of an IAF Hercules military transport aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport on July 4, 1976. Credit: Moshe Milner/GPO/National Photo Collection of Israel via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Uganda to erect statue of Yoni Netanyahu at Entebbe Airport
The son of the African nation’s president said the gesture is designed to “strengthen our close blood relations with Israel.”
Feb. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
The Turkish drill ship Cagri Bey. Source: Social media.
World News
Ankara sends drillship, F-16s to Somalia in strategic push
Tanks were seen being transported through the streets of Mogadishu to secure a Turkish missile launch facility.
Feb. 20, 2026
Dudi Kogan
NATAN aid in Mozambique
World News
Israeli aid group deploys team to flood-hit Mozambique
NATAN medical volunteers provide urgent care and trauma support in the southern African country.
Feb. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
An Arkia flight takes off from Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 2, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Somalia agrees to let Israeli carrier resume transiting its airspace
The nearly two week delay was seen as revenge over Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.
Feb. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
‘Israel, Somaliland trade deal expected soon’
The East African nation is rich in minerals, oil, gas, marine products, agriculture and energy, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi says.
Feb. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel’s chargé d’affaires in South Arica, Ariel Seidman. Credit: Embassy of Israel, Pretoria.
U.S. News
US slams South Africa’s expulsion of Israeli diplomat
State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott called Pretoria’s move another example of poor foreign-policy judgment,
Feb. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Arkia
Israel News
Somalia blocking Israeli carrier from transiting its airspace
The move is seen as revenge over Jerusalem’s recognition of Somaliland
Feb. 1, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel’s chargé d’affaires in South Arica, Ariel Seidman. Credit: Embassy of Israel, Pretoria.
World News
South Africa declares Israeli chargé d’affaires persona non grata
In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry designated South Africa’s top diplomat in the country persona non grata.
Jan. 30, 2026
Steve Linde
Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Jan. 29, 2026. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
Israel News
Sa’ar hosts Togo FM, vows stronger Israel ties
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in Jerusalem, discussing joint efforts against terrorism.
Jan. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Opinion
Trump’s bold move against Sudan’s Islamist threat
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Angie Segal
Opinion
When a cabinet minister for women celebrates Iran, the world should take notice
Angie Segal
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
Look around at the evil in the world
Sarah N. Stern
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Opinion
Israel can’t wait: Somaliland is the first step
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Simon Deng, an escaped jihad slave from South Sudan, is accompanied in Israel by Dr. Charles Jacobs (pictured), President of the American Anti-Slavery group.
Opinion
What would MLK do? Demand that Arabs free their black slaves
Charles Jacobs
Shoshana Bryen
Opinion
Shaking the international tree
Shoshana Bryen
Simon Deng, an escaped jihad slave from South Sudan, is accompanied in Israel by Dr. Charles Jacobs (pictured), President of the American Anti-Slavery group.
Opinion
Tucker’s house in Qatar
Charles Jacobs
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