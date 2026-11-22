An Argentine lawmaker who is facing criminal charges after likening Israel to the Nazi regime and calling it a “genocide state” on Friday labeled an Argentine Jewish organization a “pro-genocide group.”

The latest controversy involving parliamentarian Vanina Biasi of the left-wing Workers’ Party came more than a year after she became the first sitting legislator in Argentina to be indicted on charges related to antisemitic social-media posts.

The contested remarks against the Zionist Organization of Argentina (OSA) posted on her X account came after the Jewish group advertised a planned event with female Israeli soldiers.

The OSA rejected Biasi’s characterization of it as “pro-genocide,” calling it “unfounded demonization and stigmatization” intended to “spread a discourse laden with prejudice and hostility.”

“We will not allow anti-Jewish hatred to be disguised as political criticism, nor the defense of Israel to be used as a pretext for stigmatization,” the group posted on X on Sunday.

“It is particularly reprehensible that someone who has refused to condemn the [the Oct. 7, 2023], terrorist massacre unequivocally should seek to set herself up as a moral authority,” the statement continued. “Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it must not be used as an excuse to normalize antisemitism, discrimination, or incitement to hatred.”

Argentina is home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, with an estimated population of about 180,000 people.

Argentine President Javier Milei—one of Israel’s staunchest allies—is seeking re-election in October 2027 as he navigates sweeping reforms and persistent economic challenges.