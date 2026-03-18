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Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen

Featured Columnist

Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.

Iranian Women's Soccer Team
Featured Columnist
Amid war and internal turmoil, the World Cup beckons Iran’s national soccer team
There will always be those who say that politics has no place in sports. The reality is that it does, whether we like it or not.
Mar. 13, 2026
Ben Cohen
California Gov. Gavin Newsom at an event promoting his book “Young Man in a Hurry,“ reflects on his life and career, in San Francisco on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images.
Featured Columnist
Gavin Newsom advocates regime change for Israel, not Iran
Mar. 6, 2026
Ben Cohen
Jean-Luc Mélenchon B&W
Featured Columnist
In France, the far left replaces the far right as pariah No. 1
Feb. 27, 2026
Ben Cohen
Maxime Prévot, vice prime minister and Belgium’s minister of foreign affairs, is pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on January 15, 2026. Photo by Jonas Roosens/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP via Getty Images.
Featured Columnist
A Jewish antisemite returns to the scene
Moshe Aryeh Friedman has long taken advantage of Europe’s pre-existing suspicions around traditional religious practices and the law to level defamatory claims, enticing media buy-in.
Feb. 20, 2026
Ben Cohen
Weapons
Featured Columnist
Gaza’s disarmament headache
The coastal enclave does not exist in a vacuum; it is one node, albeit a vital one, in a network of extremism and terrorism that runs across the region.
Feb. 13, 2026
Ben Cohen
Woman Wearing a Keffiyeh and Holding Palestinian Flag
Featured Columnist
Whither the Hamas solidarity movement?
Advocates are less careful, compared to their antecedents, about distinguishing between Jews and Israelis, and utterly disinterested, to the point of contempt, when it comes to the various divides within Israeli society.
Feb. 6, 2026
Ben Cohen
BBC headquarters at Portland Place in London. Photo by Willy Barton/Shutterstock.
Featured Columnist
‘Holocaust erasure’ on the BBC
International Holocaust Memorial Day cannot be uncomplicatedly marked in the way that it is intended: as a commemoration of the Nazi slaughter of 6 million Jews for the sole reason that they were Jews.
Jan. 30, 2026
Ben Cohen
Trump media
Featured Columnist
Don’t forget Iran!
There is truly a historic opportunity at work, based on the civilian protest movement. The world should not squander it.
Jan. 23, 2026
Ben Cohen
Haile Selassie in Jerusalem, May 1936
Featured Columnist
The persistence of Israel’s ‘Periphery Doctrine’
The burgeoning relationship between Somaliland proves that the Jewish state is not hated and isolated in the region, despite the neighboring cluster of authoritarian states insisting otherwise.
Jan. 9, 2026
Ben Cohen
Supporters of hunger strikers affiliated with the group Palestine Action, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the U.K. government, protest in London's Parliament Square on Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
Featured Columnist
Palestine Action’s bid for martyrdom
What members of this violent organization hunger for are extreme measures that make waves against Israel and make headlines worldwide.
Dec. 19, 2025
Ben Cohen
Immigration of Jews Prior to State of Israel
Featured Columnist
Israel prepares for a ‘mass immigration event’
As Jew-hatred skyrockets across the Western world, will anyone step up to take the necessary legal and political actions that might convince us to stay?
Dec. 12, 2025
Ben Cohen
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