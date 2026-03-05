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Think Twice

Do you feel that the Internet and mainstream media are inundated with misinformation, lack of context and superficial “hot takes”? Do you feel like you are not getting the full story? Take another look with JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin as he delves into the most critical stories, trends and politics affecting the Jewish world. If you want to understand the bigger picture and context, Think Twice is for you.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
A pro-Muslim Brotherhood Rally in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 1, 2013. Credit: Eye OnRadicals/Flickr.
JNS TV
Will Trump surrender to Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Frank Gaffney, Ep. 204
Dec. 12, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Tucker Carlson: ‘The most dangerous antisemite in American history’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Josh Hammer, Ep. 203
Dec. 3, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Make trouble and defend ourselves against antisemites
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Benjamin Kerstein, Ep. 202
Nov. 26, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Feelings replaced thinking as antisemitism surges
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Donna Robinson Divine, Ep. 201
Nov. 20, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
History’s lesson: Jewish disunity is fatal
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Barry Strauss, Ep. 200
Nov. 13, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Mamdani’s win: Can US Jews reverse the anti-Zionist tide?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, Ep. 199
Nov. 5, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Why antisemites and globalists hate Israel
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yoram Hazony, Ep. 198
Oct. 30, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
The antisemitic goal of anti-Zionists is to make Jews afraid
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Joel Pollak, Ep. 197
Oct. 23, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Trump’s Gaza peace plan: Path to peace or new disaster?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Ruthie Blum, Ep. 196
Oct. 1, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
Has the Oct. 7 trauma shocked American Jews into action?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Jack Wertheimer, Ep. 195
Sep. 25, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
‘As a Jew’ critics of Israel aren’t following in Wiesel’s footsteps
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Elisha Wiesel, Ep. 194
Sep. 18, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin
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