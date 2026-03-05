Think Twice
Do you feel that the Internet and mainstream media are inundated with misinformation, lack of context and superficial “hot takes”? Do you feel like you are not getting the full story? Take another look with JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin as he delves into the most critical stories, trends and politics affecting the Jewish world. If you want to understand the bigger picture and context, Think Twice is for you.
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Frank Gaffney, Ep. 204
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Josh Hammer, Ep. 203
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Benjamin Kerstein, Ep. 202
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Donna Robinson Divine, Ep. 201
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Barry Strauss, Ep. 200
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, Ep. 199
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yoram Hazony, Ep. 198
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Joel Pollak, Ep. 197
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Ruthie Blum, Ep. 196
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Jack Wertheimer, Ep. 195
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Elisha Wiesel, Ep. 194