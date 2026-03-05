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Meira K Show

The Meira K Show brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, Meira Kolatch tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

JNS TV
The hidden power behind the oil surge no one is talking about
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Mar. 17, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV
How the US and Israel targeted Iran’s air defenses in a coordinated strike
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Mar. 3, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV
The disappearance of Christians in the Middle East
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Feb. 23, 2026
Meira K
Port of Haifa
JNS TV
How the India-Middle East-Europe corridor could reshape global trade
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Feb. 18, 2026
Meira Kolatch
A map of the Middle East. Credit: Creative Commons.
JNS TV
The emerging Middle East bloc that could challenge Israel and the West
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Feb. 11, 2026
Meira Kolatch
JNS TV
Why the U.S. is hesitating on a military strike against Iran
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Feb. 3, 2026
Meira Kolatch
JNS TV
Why Trump’s high-stakes peace gamble could redefine global power
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Jan. 28, 2026
Meira Kolatch
JNS TV
The real reason Trump canceled the Iran strike and why it matters
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Jan. 20, 2026
Meira Kolatch
JNS TV
Developments inside Iran suggest deeper political and social unrest than known
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Jan. 12, 2026
Meira Kolatch
JNS TV
Iran-Venezuela shakedown exposes coordinated effort to choke Tehran global networks
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Jan. 7, 2026
Meira Kolatch
A display of weapons confiscated from Lebanon during the Iron Swords War, in Northern Israel. December 31, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** תצוגת השלל מלבנון במלחמת חרבות ברזל
JNS TV
Netanyahu announces $110 billion push to expand Israeli weapons manufacturing independence
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Dec. 28, 2025
Meira Kolatch
View of the Israeli Leviathan natural gas field's gas processing rig near the Israeli city of Caesarea on Jan. 31, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/Flash90
JNS TV
Israel’s $35 billion gas deal with Egypt signals strategic regional energy realignment
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Dec. 22, 2025
Meira Kolatch
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