A Spanish court on Friday ordered the release on bail of American media heir and anti-Israel activist James Cox Chambers Jr., who’s wanted in the United States for allegedly orchestrating violence against Israel-related targets.

A judge in the National Court in Madrid also said there had been “substantial and unintentional” errors in the Spanish translation of the sworn statement of an FBI agent submitted in support of the U.S. extradition request. The issue is being reviewed by the court, the judge reportedly said.

The court granted conditional bail to Chambers, known as “Fergie,” who is heir to the Cox Enterprises media fortune. He was arrested in Ibiza in July at the request of U.S. authorities and had remained in custody since. He denies any wrongdoing.

Chambers must surrender his passport, remain in Spain, provide an address and report weekly to a local court, the judge ruled.

U.S. authorities acknowledged three errors in the translation, including the addition of language suggesting violence that did not appear in the English original, according to El País.

Chambers’ lawyers say that the documents contained approximately 30 changes that inflated the accusations against their client, compared to the English-language documents.

The court cited the translation errors as a factor in granting Chambers conditional bail, saying they could affect the outcome of the extradition proceedings, El Pais added.

The charges in the United States against Chambers include conspiracy to riot and involvement in rioting in connection with his alleged financing of protests targeting facilities associated with the Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems.

At a Nov. 13 hearing, Spanish public prosecutor Juan Hernández Villalba supported the American extradition request, rejecting Chambers’ claim that he was being persecuted for his political views.

“The request is not based on mere ideology or political statements, but on an organized, financed, and executed action that caused significant material damage, the assessment of which falls to the competent U.S. court,” El País quoted Hernández Villalba as saying.