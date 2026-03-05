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Judea and Samaria

Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee more extremist than Israeli fascist ministers, PA mouthpiece says
There’s been an uptick in Palestinian Authority rhetoric aimed at the U.S. ambassador.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers work to demolish the home of a terrorist who participated in the Judea shooting attack that killed a 12-year-old Israeli boy and wounded three other civilians in late 2024, March 14, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF demolishes home of Judea terrorist involved in murder of Israeli boy
Azmi Nader Abu Hilal, from Dura, around seven miles southwest of Hebron, was a member of a terror cell that shot Yehoshua Aharon Tuvya Simcha, 12.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Maryland State House
Israel News
Maryland Dems propose bill targeting nonprofits tied to Judea and Samaria
“Legislation like this contributes to the dangerous and salacious narrative that Israel is an oppressive nation,” said Rabbi Ariel Sadwin.
Mar. 13, 2026
Israel Police Tape
Israel News
IDF soldiers foil ramming, shooting attack in Judea and Samaria
In a separate incident, a man was stabbed in Ramat Gan and taken to hospital in serious condition in an attack.
Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Samaria Chief Rabbi Elyakim Levanon at the new community of Mount Ebal, March 11, 2026. Credit: Samaria Regional Council.
Israel News
First Jewish homes built on Mount Ebal following gov’t approval
“This morning, we’re privileged to feel the wings of history beating,” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State House
Israel News
Washington Legislature stalls bill urging US probe of activist’s death in Samaria
A Republican amendment attached to the measure questions Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi’s link to the “reckless” activist group International Solidarity Movement.
Mar. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria during the week of March 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Features
Ramping up security in Judea and Samaria
As part of the effort, the IDF is closely coordinating with individual communities and their security personnel to prevent terrorist attacks.
Mar. 10, 2026
Josh Hasten
incendiary material
Israel News
Eight Palestinians arrested on suspicion of incitement offenses
The suspects in Judea and Samaria “incited and encouraged the enemy’s actions during wartime,” the Israel Police stated.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria during the week of March 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF detains over 200 wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria
Two divisions conducted hundreds of defensive and offensive operations, confiscating some 30 firearms.
Mar. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces soldier in the South Hebron Hills, April 2, 2015. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli forces detain four Hebron Arabs for supporting Iran during war
One of the suspects was identified as a legal adviser to the Palestinian Authority in the Judea city.
Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee receives an Honorary Citizenship award from Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz at the embassy in Jerusalem on Feb. 26, 2026. Credit: The Yesha Council.
Israel News
In first, US embassy provides services to Israelis in Judea and Samaria
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was given an Honorary Citizenship commemorative passport by the Yesha Council.
Feb. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Opinion
The victory over Iran passes through Judea, Samaria and Gaza
Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
The 50th anniversary of a book that explained Israel like no other
Moshe Phillips
Naomi Linder Kahn
Opinion
‘Separation of powers’: A fig leaf for executive paralysis
Naomi Linder Kahn
Opinion
Deep concern within Hamas for the fate of a Palestinian state
Chaim Silberstein
Nachum Kaplan
Opinion
The Palestinian Authority’s malevolent strategy in Judea and Samaria
Nachum Kaplan
Rachel Avraham
Opinion
Behind the rhetoric of sovereignty
Rachel Avraham
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
The UN war on Israel’s high ground
Moshe Phillips
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