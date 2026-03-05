Judea and Samaria
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
There’s been an uptick in Palestinian Authority rhetoric aimed at the U.S. ambassador.
Azmi Nader Abu Hilal, from Dura, around seven miles southwest of Hebron, was a member of a terror cell that shot Yehoshua Aharon Tuvya Simcha, 12.
“Legislation like this contributes to the dangerous and salacious narrative that Israel is an oppressive nation,” said Rabbi Ariel Sadwin.
In a separate incident, a man was stabbed in Ramat Gan and taken to hospital in serious condition in an attack.
“This morning, we’re privileged to feel the wings of history beating,” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.
A Republican amendment attached to the measure questions Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi’s link to the “reckless” activist group International Solidarity Movement.
As part of the effort, the IDF is closely coordinating with individual communities and their security personnel to prevent terrorist attacks.
The suspects in Judea and Samaria “incited and encouraged the enemy’s actions during wartime,” the Israel Police stated.
Two divisions conducted hundreds of defensive and offensive operations, confiscating some 30 firearms.
One of the suspects was identified as a legal adviser to the Palestinian Authority in the Judea city.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was given an Honorary Citizenship commemorative passport by the Yesha Council.
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