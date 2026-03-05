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Iranian security chief Ali Larijani attends a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Israel’s targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Sept. 27, 2025. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Haaretz’ calls ruthless Iranian regime official ‘brilliant philosopher’
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi at the “Leading in Communications” conference in Sderot, September 2025. Photo by Ronen Horesh/GPO.
Israel News
Minister: Probe alleged leak of Iran op to ‘Channel 12’
“If something like this did happen, in my view, it is very serious,” Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said.
Mar. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
“The New York Times”
U.S. News
Fresno State student senate rejects funding for ‘New York Times’ subscriptions over Israel coverage
Responding to a student senator calling the outlet “unethical,” a “Times” representative stated that “We do report on the facts.”
Feb. 26, 2026
Tucker Carlson
Israel News
US embassy, Israel refute Carlson’s airport harassment claim
“Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures,” the Israeli Airports Authority said.
Feb. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Social Media Buttons to Push
Antisemitism
ADL: Iranian Spanish-language outlet spreads Jew-hatred, glorifies terrorism
HispanTV has, among other things, published an op-ed claiming that the “alliance between Zionism and Nazism never ended.”
Feb. 18, 2026
U.S. Department of Labor
U.S. News
Nearly 40 House Dems condemn ‘extremist rhetoric’ in government social-media posts
“Allowing this conduct to go unaddressed would signal tolerance for ideologies the United States has fought wars to defeat,” the lawmakers wrote.
Feb. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
A protest at the Sde Teiman military base near Beersheva against the detention of Israeli reserve soldiers suspected of assaulting a Hamas terrorist, July 29, 2024. Photo by Dudu Greenspan/Flash90.
Analysis
Unraveling the tangled web of the Sde Teiman leak case
“No one would have suspected that the entire legal system would be implicated in such a mess,” says law scholar Yaakov Ben-Shemesh.
Feb. 10, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Shireen Abu Akleh
U.S. News
Indiana Democrat reintroduces bill seeking probe of ‘Al Jazeera’ journalist’s death
The “Justice for Shireen Act” would require an independent investigation and a congressional report on the 2022 death of Shireen Abu Akleh.
Feb. 9, 2026
JNS logo
Antisemitism
Former UN Palestinian-aid official contributing to outlet that features Hamas content
Jonathan Whittall has written at least three articles for “Drop Site News,” which critics say does not challenge claims made by the terror group.
Feb. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
BBC
Antisemitism
BBC sorry for omitting Holocaust victims’ Jewish identity
On several occasions covering International Holocaust Remembrance Day, presenters said 6 million “people” had been killed by the Nazis.
Jan. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Rachel Accurso, a children's entertainer who performs under the name "Ms. Rachel," attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, Nov. 4, 2025. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Ms. Rachel’s social-media activity reflects ‘broader’ Jew-hatred pattern, media watchdog says
“When this conduct repeats, it stops being careless and becomes disqualifying for someone positioned as a safe figure for children,” HonestReporting stated.
Jan. 23, 2026
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during an Economic Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Karhi to JNS: State-funded news broadcaster should not use ‘West Bank’
“One would expect a channel funded by the Jewish state to recognize that the entire West Bank belongs to the people of Israel,” the minister said.
Jan. 23, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
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OPINION
Uzay Bulut
Opinion
X exposes Pakistan-based operator spreading AI-generated Iranian war propaganda
Uzay Bulut
James Sinkinson
Opinion
Trump devastates Iran’s axis of resistance, press claims it’s ‘unconstitutional’
James Sinkinson
Thane Rosenbaum
Opinion
PEN, Penn and poo
Thane Rosenbaum
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
‘New York Times’ unwittingly discovers antisemitic Palestinian curricula
Mitchell Bard
Steven Emerson
Opinion
The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: A documentary call to act
Steven Emerson
Steven Emerson
Opinion
The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: Diplomatic treachery and media malpractice
Steven Emerson
Steven Emerson
Opinion
The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: A country being emptied
Steven Emerson
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