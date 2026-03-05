Media
“If something like this did happen, in my view, it is very serious,” Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said.
Responding to a student senator calling the outlet “unethical,” a “Times” representative stated that “We do report on the facts.”
“Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures,” the Israeli Airports Authority said.
HispanTV has, among other things, published an op-ed claiming that the “alliance between Zionism and Nazism never ended.”
“Allowing this conduct to go unaddressed would signal tolerance for ideologies the United States has fought wars to defeat,” the lawmakers wrote.
“No one would have suspected that the entire legal system would be implicated in such a mess,” says law scholar Yaakov Ben-Shemesh.
The “Justice for Shireen Act” would require an independent investigation and a congressional report on the 2022 death of Shireen Abu Akleh.
Jonathan Whittall has written at least three articles for “Drop Site News,” which critics say does not challenge claims made by the terror group.
On several occasions covering International Holocaust Remembrance Day, presenters said 6 million “people” had been killed by the Nazis.
“When this conduct repeats, it stops being careless and becomes disqualifying for someone positioned as a safe figure for children,” HonestReporting stated.
“One would expect a channel funded by the Jewish state to recognize that the entire West Bank belongs to the people of Israel,” the minister said.
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