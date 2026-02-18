World News

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Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Belgrade condemns the U.N. official’s remarks on its military ties with Israel, calling them beyond her mandate.
The France Unbowed representatives were called “fascists” at the annual ceremony for victims of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school massacre.
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
The American military continues to hit warships that “threaten international shipping in and near the Strait,” CENTCOM said.
The defendants are accused of conducting surveillance on Jewish institutions in London.
The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
Iran “doesn’t believe in talking to its neighbors,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
OPINION