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World News

The latest international news, videos, analysis and opinions on politics, business, government, society, culture and more. JNS.org covers everything from breaking stories to in-depth reports on cities, countries and Jewish communities worldwide.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Francesca Albanese
World News
Serbia blasts Albanese for ‘unacceptable interference’ after her latest criticism of Israel
Belgrade condemns the U.N. official’s remarks on its military ties with Israel, calling them beyond her mandate.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Mourning flags of the European Union, France and Midi-Pyrénées on the Capitole de Toulouse after attacks on a Jewish school in Toulouse that resulted in the deaths of a rabbi, his two young sons and another child, March 22, 2012. Credit: Pierre Selim via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Far-left lawmakers booed out of memorial event in Toulouse
The France Unbowed representatives were called “fascists” at the annual ceremony for victims of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school massacre.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
A man examines the informational plaque near the main Holocaust monument in Hanover, Germany on Oct. 25, 2013. Photo by Bernd Schwabe via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Holocaust monument defaced in Hanover, Germany
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
Mar. 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
USS Abraham Lincoln
U.S. News
WATCH: US forces destroy Iranian naval threats in Strait of Hormuz
The American military continues to hit warships that “threaten international shipping in and near the Strait,” CENTCOM said.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Metropolitan Police officers patrol London in December 2025. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.
World News
Two men indicted in UK for spying on Jews for Iran
The defendants are accused of conducting surveillance on Jewish institutions in London.
Mar. 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the bombing at the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people and wounded 200, at the Israeli Embassy Square in Buenos Aires on March 17, 2026. Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Milei: Argentina’s commitment to the United States and Israel is ‘unwavering’
The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A 2018 Tesla Model S. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Tesla offers free charging for Israel, Mideast customers
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Rubio Saudi
World News
Saudi Arabia issues stark warning to Iran
Iran “doesn’t believe in talking to its neighbors,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.


Mar. 19, 2026
David Isaac
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JNS TV
JNS TV
Why people still love dead Jews
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
OPINION
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Fiamma Nirenstein
Clifford D. May
Opinion
Strait talk
Clifford D. May
Shoshana Bryen
Opinion
Now what?
Shoshana Bryen
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Ali Larijani’s elimination signals a potential turning point in Iran
Fiamma Nirenstein
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