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Opinion

Points of view from across the Jewish world

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2025. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Support for the Iran war among the GOP base and President Trump’s intervention in the podcast wars signal that the Tucker Carlson wing of the GOP has hit a dead-end.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2026. Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images.
Senior Contributing Editor
The US and Israeli left’s parallel ‘own goal’
President Trump’s State of the Union address and Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Knesset were bolstered, not marred, by partisan tantrums.
Feb. 27, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Epic Fury USS Abraham Lincoln
Column
Wimps and warriors
The war with Iran is clarifying who is for civilization against barbarism—and who is not.
Mar. 19, 2026
Melanie Phillips
Joseph Kent, then-director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 11, 2025. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Old conspiracy theories are repackaged in modern language, turning Israel—and the Jewish people—once again into the target.
Mar. 19, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Donald Trump speaks with attendees at a rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 6, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
The attack on a Reform temple in Michigan demanded an address to the American people about what the administration has been doing to make Jewish citizens feel safer.
Mar. 18, 2026
Mitchell Bard
Ana Kasparian speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on Oct. 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon.
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
The resurgence of anti-Israel rhetoric in U.S. discourse reflects deeper and troubling currents in American political culture.
Mar. 17, 2026
Martin Sherman
Coins, Money, Donations
Torah Portion of the Week
Where’s the money?
Charity today is what sacrifices were yesterday.
Mar. 16, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Opinion
Repeal UN Resolution 1701
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Rabbi Hayim Leiter. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Bomb-shelter bris
Rav Hayim Leiter
Jamie Geller. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why does this Passover seem different from all other Passovers?
Jamie Geller
Opinion
America and Israel have discarded the containment doctrine
Joseph Puder
Melissa Brodsky
Opinion
Campus intifada: How a decades-long strategy turned ‘Free Palestine’ into deadly global brand
Melissa Brodsky
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Opinion
Trump’s bold move against Sudan’s Islamist threat
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Opinion
The ‘two-state solution’ is sheer folly
Morton A. Klein and Elizabeth A. Berney
Opinion
A ‘Mamdani effect’ is brewing in Michigan
Sharon Ceresnie Sorkin
Farid Alamdar
Opinion
The silent revolution in Iran: When ideology collapses, regimes fall
Farid Alamdar
Michael Freund
Opinion
Kyrgyzstan: A haven in Central Asia
Michael Freund
James Sinkinson
Opinion
Iran war illegal? Accusations show international law is outdated
James Sinkinson
Clifford D. May
Opinion
Strait talk
Clifford D. May
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
The black rain of Tehran: A case study in Islamist environmental mismanagement
Amine Ayoub
Chama Mechtaly
Opinion
Sánchez’s anti-Israel, anti-American politics may cost Spain its last African colonies
Chama Mechtaly
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