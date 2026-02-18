Support for the Iran war among the GOP base and President Trump’s intervention in the podcast wars signal that the Tucker Carlson wing of the GOP has hit a dead-end.
President Trump’s State of the Union address and Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Knesset were bolstered, not marred, by partisan tantrums.
The war with Iran is clarifying who is for civilization against barbarism—and who is not.
Old conspiracy theories are repackaged in modern language, turning Israel—and the Jewish people—once again into the target.
The attack on a Reform temple in Michigan demanded an address to the American people about what the administration has been doing to make Jewish citizens feel safer.
The resurgence of anti-Israel rhetoric in U.S. discourse reflects deeper and troubling currents in American political culture.
Charity today is what sacrifices were yesterday.