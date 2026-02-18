More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Analysis

Members of the Keter Unit—the Israel Prison Service Initial Reaction Force— are seen during an operation where Nukhba terrorists are being held at Ofer Prison, north of Jerusalem, Aug. 28, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Analysis
Reassessing the death penalty in Israel’s counter-terrorism framework
The new law seeks to operationalize long-standing legal provisions and strengthen deterrence against terrorist violence.
Apr. 6, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
TOPSHOT - A dark smoke cloud engulfs destroyed vehicles near an ongoing fire following an overnight airstrike on the Shahran oil refinery in northwestern Tehran on March 8, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic which responded with missile attacks across the region. The war has dragged in global powers, upended the world's energy and transport sectors, and brought chaos to even usually peaceful areas of the volatile region. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
Analysis
Oil, trade and blockades: The economics of the Iran war explained
“The damage is incredibly painful to the regime. ... You can’t continue to fight if you can’t pay your officers. If you can’t financially sustain the war, that’s a fatal problem,” JISS expert tells JNS.
Apr. 6, 2026
Shimon Sherman
The "Channel 13" studio in Tel Aviv.
Analysis
Israeli left ecstatic as high-tech group acquires ‘Channel 13,’ but impact doubtful
Observers JNS spoke with say the new ownership won’t have much impact on the Jewish state’s media landscape. It will continue to be left-wing, and so its ratings will further decline, they say.
Apr. 6, 2026
David Isaac
TEHRAN, IRAN - JANUARY 8: Demonstrators gather on January 8, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. Demonstrations have been ongoing since December, triggered by soaring inflation and the collapse of the rial, and have expanded into broader demands for political change. (Photo by Anonymous/Getty Images)
Analysis
Will the Iran war lead to regime change?
Of course Iranians want to topple the Islamists, “they don’t have anything to eat,” INSS expert tells JNS. But the obstacles remain formidable.

Apr. 4, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Al Jazeera coverage. Credit: JISS.
Analysis
Doha’s double media game
During the Iran war, Qatar’s media networks have adopted narratives aligned with Iran while framing Israel and the U.S. negatively.
Apr. 2, 2026
Ariel Admoni
Analysis
Israel eliminating Iran’s psychological warfare architects
The elimination of key figures has weakened the Axis of Resistance’s influence over public opinion and the broader regional system.
Apr. 2, 2026
Yoni Ben Menachem
Analysis
Will the international community confront Iran’s illegal use of cluster munitions?
The deliberate targeting by Tehran and by its proxy Hezbollah of civilian areas in Israel and in other neighboring states violates all humanitarian norms and is absolutely prohibited.
Apr. 2, 2026
Alan Baker
Ali Khamenei
Analysis
How targeted killings set the stage for regime collapse in Iran
Four stages of pressure, and why only the final one, creating a credible path to defection, determines whether a regime falls.
Apr. 1, 2026
Aviram Bellaishe
Puzzle Map of Europe
Analysis
Weak and inadequate: Europe’s response to the Iran war
The significance of the ballistic threat is exacerbated by the capability gaps within Europe’s missile defense architecture.
Apr. 1, 2026
Shimon Sherman
A poster features the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran on March 28, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
Who will lead Iran?
The assassination of Ali Larijani has shaken the regime’s centers of power and faced Mojtaba Khamenei with a critical test.
Mar. 31, 2026
Yoni Ben Menachem
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz takes part in a situational assessment of IDF progress in Lebanon, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Analysis
IDF reports ‘significant’ progress against Iranian military targets as campaign enters fourth week
Army says strikes on missile production, air defenses and naval assets have reduced the Islamic Republic’s capacity to attack.
Mar. 27, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Tel Aviv Iran rockets
Analysis
Despite cluster challenge, Israel maintains high interception rate against Iranian missiles
The IDF degrades Iranian missile stockpiles and targets nuclear research facilities while the Israeli home front faces persistent yet reduced attacks.
Mar. 27, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Load More