Analysis
The new law seeks to operationalize long-standing legal provisions and strengthen deterrence against terrorist violence.
“The damage is incredibly painful to the regime. ... You can’t continue to fight if you can’t pay your officers. If you can’t financially sustain the war, that’s a fatal problem,” JISS expert tells JNS.
Observers JNS spoke with say the new ownership won’t have much impact on the Jewish state’s media landscape. It will continue to be left-wing, and so its ratings will further decline, they say.
Of course Iranians want to topple the Islamists, “they don’t have anything to eat,” INSS expert tells JNS. But the obstacles remain formidable.
During the Iran war, Qatar’s media networks have adopted narratives aligned with Iran while framing Israel and the U.S. negatively.
The elimination of key figures has weakened the Axis of Resistance’s influence over public opinion and the broader regional system.
The deliberate targeting by Tehran and by its proxy Hezbollah of civilian areas in Israel and in other neighboring states violates all humanitarian norms and is absolutely prohibited.
Four stages of pressure, and why only the final one, creating a credible path to defection, determines whether a regime falls.
The significance of the ballistic threat is exacerbated by the capability gaps within Europe’s missile defense architecture.
The assassination of Ali Larijani has shaken the regime’s centers of power and faced Mojtaba Khamenei with a critical test.
Army says strikes on missile production, air defenses and naval assets have reduced the Islamic Republic’s capacity to attack.
The IDF degrades Iranian missile stockpiles and targets nuclear research facilities while the Israeli home front faces persistent yet reduced attacks.