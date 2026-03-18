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Tania Shalom Michaelian

Muss students in shelter
Features
Barefoot in the bomb shelter
American Jewish teenagers came to Israel to study its history. Then Israeli history found them.
Mar. 17, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Anat Mastor
Features
From fleeing Iran to saving lives in Israel
Mar. 8, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Farmers from the western Negev block Gilat Junction in protest of proposed dairy reforms. January 05, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** חקלאים צומת גילת מחאה נגד רפורמת החלב הפגנה
Features
Israel’s dairy crisis deepens as farmers strike
Feb. 16, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Moshe Goldsmith, Hadassah
Israel News
Masa gap year leads to life-saving bone marrow donation
Years after joining a registry during a program in Israel, a young immigrant became a stem-cell donor for a cancer patient.
Feb. 13, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
On the final day of Sukkot 2023, the Focaccia restaurant in Upper Galilee was damaged and the business collapsed when many of its staff were called up for reserve duty and customers vanished due to the outbreak of hostilities. Credit: Eyal Elchanati.
Features
As Israel’s small businesses struggle, signs of recovery emerge
After the war upended small businesses in northern Israel, owners are rebuilding cautiously, adapting to a fragile new reality.
Jan. 6, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
North American students' visit
Features
North American student leaders visit Israel to strengthen campus advocacy
The program provides students with tools needed to confront antisemitism and misinformation when they return to their colleges.
Dec. 30, 2025
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Health Minister Uriel Buso (left) and Moshe Bar Siman Tov
Features
Israel moves child development services into public framework
As the first phase of reform is set to roll out by February, parents hope for more access while critics warn of strains.
Dec. 24, 2025
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Bereaved widows and their mothers-in-law attend a unique retreat hosted by OneFamily at Utopia Orchid Park, Kibbutz Bahan, in August, 2025. Photo by Meir Pavlovsky.
Features
Retreat offers healing to bereaved widows, mothers-in-law
A pioneering initiative by the Jerusalem-based OneFamily organization helps women bound by loss find empathy, understanding and renewed connection.
Nov. 28, 2025
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Dairy Products in Israel
Features
Israel’s dairy crisis: what’s next?
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich advances dairy import reform as milk shortages and concerns over rising prices intensify.
Nov. 26, 2025
Tania Shalom Michaelian
This illustration shows logos of X (formerly Twitter) in Brussels on Sept. 29, 2025. Photo by Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
X’s new location feature unmasks pro-Hamas disinformation network
“The Gaza Lie. Exposed,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry calls the revelation after fake “Gazan” accounts were revealed to be operating from Pakistan to the U.K.
Nov. 24, 2025
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Global Airways
Features
What’s the real story behind the flights of Gazans to South Africa?
A spokesperson for COGAT told JNS that the passengers flew from Israel “only after a third country had formally agreed to accept them.”
Nov. 21, 2025
Tania Shalom Michaelian
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