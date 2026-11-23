The World Zionist Organization’s Department for Combating Antisemitism released a policy paper on Nov. 16 warning of a growing trend of “municipal antisemitism” across Europe and the United States.

The report identifies what it describes as a systematic effort by anti-Israel activists to exploit local government powers to promote boycotts of Israel, exclude Jewish institutions and businesses, and normalize antisemitism.

Rather than seeking changes in national foreign policy, activists are increasingly targeting municipalities, using political and electoral pressure to influence public procurement, permits, investments and law enforcement, according to the WZO.

The report describes the phenomenon as the “externalization of the local mandate,” warning that municipal authorities are particularly vulnerable because they often operate with weaker oversight, less transparency and limited media scrutiny.

Three municipal case studies

The report highlights three cases in the United States and Europe.

Hamtramck, Mich.: On May 28, 2024, the city council adopted Resolution No. 2024-51 endorsing the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The resolution called on the city to avoid purchasing goods and services from companies targeted by BDS campaigns and refrain from investments in Israel and companies accused of supporting Israeli policies. It also encouraged residents to participate in the boycott.

New York City: Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged during his election campaign to enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York.

However, in July 2026, after taking office and reviewing the city’s legal options, Mamdani acknowledged that municipal authorities lacked independent legal authority to enforce the warrant.

The report also cites New York Police Department data showing that 245 of the 463 confirmed hate crimes recorded during the first nine months of 2026 targeted Jews, accounting for nearly 53% of the total.

Barcelona, Spain: In November 2023, weeks after the Hamas massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, the Barcelona City Council approved measures to suspend institutional ties with Israel and exclude certain companies from municipal contracts.

In October 2026, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia annulled the measures following a legal challenge by ACOM, a Spanish pro-Israel organization, ruling that they were discriminatory and exceeded the municipality’s authority.

The WZO warns that discriminatory municipal resolutions can establish precedents for other cities, even when they are subsequently overturned by courts.

Impact on Jewish communities

The report cites survey findings released in February 2026 by the American Jewish Committee and Hillel International highlighting the impact of antisemitism on Jewish students.

According to the findings, 42% of Jewish students reported personally experiencing antisemitism, while 38% said they had concealed their Jewish identity or avoided wearing identifying symbols.

Another 34% reported refraining from expressing opinions or connections to Israel out of fear of harassment, while 55% of those who experienced antisemitism said they felt physically unsafe in public spaces.

The WZO argues that institutional hostility toward Israel can contribute to an environment in which Jews feel increasingly vulnerable in their daily lives.

Five warning signs

The policy paper identifies five warning signs of antisemitic conduct at the municipal level: diverting taxpayer funds toward foreign-policy agendas unrelated to residents’ welfare; using municipal powers to impose political conditions on contracts, funding and procurement; excluding businesses, artists and institutions because of their ties to Israel; creating an environment in which Jews fear expressing their identity; and adopting politically motivated measures without adequate transparency or legal review.

To counter the trend, the WZO recommends establishing an international monitoring mechanism to identify proposed boycotts before they are adopted, pursuing legal challenges, documenting discrimination against Jewish institutions and businesses, and coordinating public campaigns to expose discriminatory municipal policies.

It also calls for cooperation among legal, diplomatic and Jewish community organizations to hold municipalities accountable for discriminatory actions.

‘Moral bankruptcy’

Yifat Ovadia-Lusky, head of the WZO’s Department for Combating Antisemitism, warned that the phenomenon represented a dangerous escalation.

“The document we published points to an extremely alarming global trend taking place right under the noses of Western governments. We are witnessing a dangerous escalation in which bureaucratic terrorism operates alongside street protests. When municipalities in Western, democratic countries use taxpayer funds to exclude Jewish communities and boycott Israeli companies, this constitutes moral bankruptcy,” she said.

“We will not allow local governments in the West to become autonomous entities of hatred,” Ovadia-Lusky added. “We demand that central governments launch a legal and institutional counteroffensive against any local authority that exploits the system’s weaknesses to promote institutionalized antisemitism.”