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Ruthie Blum

Ruthie Blum

Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

JNS TV
What’s at stake in the Iran nuclear crisis
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Mar. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
The Iran endgame: Diplomacy with the regime or its defeat?
Mar. 5, 2026
Ruthie Blum
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2026. Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images.
Senior Contributing Editor
The US and Israeli left’s parallel ‘own goal’
Feb. 27, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Trump’s Iran warning: Nuclear deal or regional war?
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Feb. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Senior Contributing Editor
Amit Segal’s T-shirt, Netanyahu’s resolve
The prime minister’s invoking of Purim wasn’t merely an apt analogy. It was Bibi at his best, calling for unity in the face of what could turn out to be a biblical challenge.
Feb. 24, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Mike Huckabee
Senior Contributing Editor
Mike Huckabee handles Tucker Carlson’s ‘Gish Gallop’ with grace
In the interview-gone-viral with his former “Fox News” colleague, the U.S. ambassador to Israel was uncannily unflappable.
Feb. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
A chess board is seen in a chess tournament held at the Knesset. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
JNS TV
Behind the Geneva talks, a calculated chess match between Washington and Tehran
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Feb. 19, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Trump, Netanyahu
Senior Contributing Editor
No, Netanyahu wasn’t behind Trump’s tongue-lashing of Herzog
Casting aspersions on the prime minister’s trip to Washington is par for the “anybody but Bibi” propagandists.
Feb. 16, 2026
Ruthie Blum
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Feb. 11, 2026. Photo: Israeli Prime Minister's Office
JNS TV
Trump-Netanyahu meeting: What could have happened behind closed doors
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Feb. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Yael Poliakov Podcast
Senior Contributing Editor
Israelis have a ‘cow’ over fat-shaming
Comedienne Yael Poliakov’s vulgar comments to podcast co-host Assi Azar caused viral outrage, giving new meaning to the term “body politic.”
Feb. 10, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Huckabee
Senior Contributing Editor
In search of clues about an imminent attack on the Islamic Republic
Israelis pored over U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s latest interviews to see if anything new or encouraging could be gleaned from them.
Feb. 8, 2026
Ruthie Blum
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