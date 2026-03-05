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Judeacation

Judeacation takes viewers to the heart of Judea and Samaria, where history, faith and modern Israel meet. Hosted by JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the series dispels myths and misconceptions about life in the region the world calls the “West Bank,” but which Jews know as the cradle of their civilization.

JNS TV
Iranian missile strike on Israeli village reveals Tehran’s expanding war strategy
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Mar. 16, 2026
Josh Hasten
Cluster munitions
JNS TV
Palestinian reactions to Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Mar. 9, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
How false media narratives spread about Judea and Samaria
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Feb. 24, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Palestinians infiltrate Israel border as IDF responds
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Feb. 15, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Why the Jewish-Christian alliance is becoming central to Israel’s future
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Feb. 10, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
What Palestinian Authority textbooks teach about Jews
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Jan. 27, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Inside Israel’s fight against propaganda and terror in Judea and Samaria
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Jan. 19, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Proposed Israeli expansion plan could permanently alter prospects for Palestinian sovereignty
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Jan. 12, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Campaign to erase Jewish history fuels rising tensions across Judea and Samaria
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Jan. 5, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Likud MK Dan Illouz argues strength drives post October 7 diplomacy
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Jan. 5, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Cabinet approves 19 Jewish communities as population in Judea and Samaria continues growing
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Dec. 29, 2025
Josh Hasten
Women and children from Jewish settler families work on a plot to plant flowers and vegetables for a community garden project in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Bat Ayin in Gush Etzion, near Jerusalem, on May 21, 2013. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90. îúðçìéí âéðä òáåãä òáåãåú âéðåï òáåãú âéðåï òåáãéí á âéðä àãîä çì÷ä éùåá âéðä ÷äéìúéú îùåúôú òáåã àãîä îòáãéí ôøçéí éø÷åú áú òéï ééùåá ÷äéìúé ëôøé ãúé äúðçìåú á îòøá âåù òöéåï
JNS TV
Environmental terrorism, rising Judea-Samaria attacks highlight UN hypocrisy on Israeli security
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Dec. 9, 2025
Josh Hasten
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