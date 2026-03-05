Judeacation
Judeacation takes viewers to the heart of Judea and Samaria, where history, faith and modern Israel meet. Hosted by JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the series dispels myths and misconceptions about life in the region the world calls the “West Bank,” but which Jews know as the cradle of their civilization.
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten