More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
WATCH JNS TV ON YOUTUBE
Jerusalem TALX, Square
Israel Undiplomatic, Square
JLMinute Square
The Quad, Square
Think Twice, Square
Axis of Truth Square
True East, Square
Judeacation, Square
Meira K Square
Standpoint Square Show Cover
Our Middle East
Straight Up, Square
Basic Law, Square
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
"Iran’s army receives homegrown combat drones." Source: Press TV.
JNS TV / True East
The hidden global strategy behind the Iran conflict
Mar. 19, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Is Iran preparing a multi-front war against Israel?
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Mar. 17, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
The hidden power behind the oil surge no one is talking about
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
Mar. 17, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV
Iranian missile strike on Israeli village reveals Tehran’s expanding war strategy
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Mar. 16, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Inside the strategy to dismantle Iran’s regime
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
Mar. 16, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
How the Iran conflict could reshape global alliances
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Mar. 15, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis as Israel escalates pressure
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
Mar. 15, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV
Why people still love dead Jews
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV
What’s at stake in the Iran nuclear crisis
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
Mar. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV
Iranian women’s football team refuses IRGC Anthem, faces death Threats
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Mar. 11, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
Trump’s warning about a possible US ground invasion in Tehran
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Mar. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Load More