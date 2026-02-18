Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
WATCH: “Straight Up” with Danny Seaman
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
WATCH: “Israel Undiplomatic” with Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum