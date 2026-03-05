Basic Law
Welcome to Basic Law, the new JNS show hosted by Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum. This series takes a deep dive into Israel’s legal system, dissecting the most pressing legal and constitutional issues facing the nation.
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel and guest Dr. Yaakov Ben Shemesh