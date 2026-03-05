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Basic Law

Welcome to Basic Law, the new JNS show hosted by Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum. This series takes a deep dive into Israel’s legal system, dissecting the most pressing legal and constitutional issues facing the nation.

Haredi Protest, Military Draft
JNS TV
Spyware scandal and mob attack on IDF soldiers highlight Israel’s crisis of authority
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Feb. 22, 2026
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
What makes Hamas so hard to defeat and why that shapes Gaza’s future
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Feb. 3, 2026
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
Why the UN proved ineffective in confronting Iran’s human rights crisis
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Jan. 25, 2026
Aylana Meisel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Tel Aviv Distrcit court, before the start of his testimony in the trial against him, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV
The crime without a definition: Explaining Israel’s vague ‘breach of trust’ law
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Jan. 18, 2026
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
How can the law limit Mamdani’s policy agenda?
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Jan. 11, 2026
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
Israel’s power struggle isn’t about right and left—understanding Israeli politics in 2026
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Jan. 5, 2026
Aylana Meisel
Israeli Supreme Court
JNS TV
Global antisemitic violence collides with Israeli legal turmoil at a moment of vulnerability
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Dec. 22, 2025
Aylana Meisel
Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades
JNS TV
Israeli leaders push capital punishment for terrorists as war reshapes legal priorities
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Dec. 14, 2025
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
The legal gamble that could reshape Israel
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Dec. 7, 2025
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
A look inside Israel’s most explosive legal crisis yet
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Dec. 2, 2025
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
Explosive scandal shakes Israel’s legal establishment
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel
Nov. 14, 2025
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV
Brutal Israeli government showdown: Who will lead the Oct. 7 inquiry?
WATCH: “Basic Law” with Aylana Meisel and guest Dr. Yaakov Ben Shemesh
Nov. 3, 2025
Aylana Meisel
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