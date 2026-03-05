Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
“When you get thousands of calls every day, that means there are thousands of people that care,” Rabbi Moshe Elefant told JNS.
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
The most-needed items include tuna, salmon, sardines, gefilte fish, grape juice, cooking oil and matzah.
The city Department of Education’s decision ends a decades-long practice of granting a designated day off for holiday preparations, requiring teachers to use personal or vacation days instead.
“This Purim,” the head of state said, “we are more determined than ever to remember and remind others: the light is always stronger than the darkness.”
Israelis gathered in costume in safe rooms, parking garages and underground train stations.
Photographer and therapist Sharon Abeles said a costume can “touch on wishful thinking and role-playing … and also allow journeying to new places to feel the personality of the one they choose to emulate.”
“These instructions save lives, and we are obligated to observe them,” Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber wrote.
“Various communities of Jews and Christians imagined their Haman differently from one another, usually unaware that there were other options to consider,” the professor Adam Silverstein told JNS.
Gumbo and Bandit were dressed in the Israeli and American flag, respectively, as well as blue and red hats.
Dating from the 1920s through the 1950s, photos feature kids in costume in London and Rome, alongside the grand parades of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
OPINION