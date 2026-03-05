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Jewish and Israeli Holidays

Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Question Mark
Jewish Life
OU Kosher hotline braces for all kinds of questions as Passover approaches
“When you get thousands of calls every day, that means there are thousands of people that care,” Rabbi Moshe Elefant told JNS.
Mar. 11, 2026
Poppy-Seed Hamantashen
U.S. News
University scholars debate: Latke vs. hamantash
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
Mar. 11, 2026
City Harvest Food Drive for Passover
U.S. News
City Harvest kicks off annual Passover food drive amid high costs for staples
The most-needed items include tuna, salmon, sardines, gefilte fish, grape juice, cooking oil and matzah.
Mar. 9, 2026
Kitchen, Cleaning
U.S. News
NYC Orthodox Jewish teachers lose dispute over longstanding Passover observance day
The city Department of Education’s decision ends a decades-long practice of granting a designated day off for holiday preparations, requiring teachers to use personal or vacation days instead.
Mar. 9, 2026
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits a patient at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center's Ichilov Hospital, March 2026. Credit: Israeli President's Residence.
Israel News
Herzog hands out Purim packages to war wounded
“This Purim,” the head of state said, “we are more determined than ever to remember and remind others: the light is always stronger than the darkness.”
Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
People dance during the Jewish holiday of Purim at an underground parking lot amid missile attacks emanating from the Islamic Republic, March 2, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Jewish Life
PHOTOS: Jewish state celebrates Purim under Iranian missile threat
Israelis gathered in costume in safe rooms, parking garages and underground train stations.
Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Purim Queen, Mask
Features
The art of disguise
Photographer and therapist Sharon Abeles said a costume can “touch on wishful thinking and role-playing … and also allow journeying to new places to feel the personality of the one they choose to emulate.”
Mar. 2, 2026
Eve Glover
Purim Grogger
Israel News
Chief rabbi urges Israelis to heed Home Front guidelines during Purim
“These instructions save lives, and we are obligated to observe them,” Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber wrote.
Mar. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
The Triumph of Mordecai
Features
Would the real Haman please stand up?
“Various communities of Jews and Christians imagined their Haman differently from one another, usually unaware that there were other options to consider,” the professor Adam Silverstein told JNS.
Feb. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Western Wall
U.S. News
WATCH: Huckabee’s dogs dress up ahead of Purim
Gumbo and Bandit were dressed in the Israeli and American flag, respectively, as well as blue and red hats.
Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Historic Purim Celebrations
Jewish Life
Purim of the past: Historic celebrations in Israel and the Diaspora
Dating from the 1920s through the 1950s, photos feature kids in costume in London and Rome, alongside the grand parades of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Feb. 25, 2026
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OPINION
Jamie Geller. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why does this Passover seem different from all other Passovers?
Jamie Geller
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
What would Tucker Carlson learn at my Passover seder table?
Moshe Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
A father thinks of Purim in a time of war
Stephen M. Flatow
Column
Purim, then and now
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Yaakov Ort. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A sober Purim is a joyful Purim
Yaakov Ort
Opinion
Purim’s lottery: Finding Divine Providence in uncertain times
Rabbi David Stav
Opinion
What ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ can teach our kids about Purim
Orit Arfa
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