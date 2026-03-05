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Congress

AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
All six anti-Israel candidates seen as potential ‘Squad’ members lose Illinois primaries
The outcomes of the primaries show that “being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics,” the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Several paintings stolen by the Nazi task forces of the Einsatzstab Reichsleiter Rosenberg in the storage area of the Jeu de Paume museum, in Paris, 1940. Credit: Archives du ministère des Affaires étrangères via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Congress unanimously passes bill to permanently extend Holocaust art restitution law
“Justice must no longer be denied due to procedural technicalities and legislative sunset provisions,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said.
Mar. 17, 2026
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
California Republicans strategize to limit antisemitic influence in key congressional race
“A person who is antisemitic has ingested poison, and the poison leads to irrational thinking,” Elizabeth Barcohana, of the California GOP, told JNS.
Mar. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 12, 2026. Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Jewish groups urge Congress to end security funding ‘stalemate’ after Michigan attack
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program “makes it possible for schools and synagogues to harden physical security, and hire and train private security guards,” said Nathan Diament of the OU Advocacy Center.
Mar. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. News
House Democrats to force vote limiting US military action against Iran
“Undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless,” the legislators wrote.
Feb. 26, 2026
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
New PAC backs primary challengers in bid to counter pro-Israel groups
“There is an opportunity to elect congresspeople whose views on foreign policy are plainly reflective of where the Democratic base has moved,” an American Priorities release stated.
Feb. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
From left, MK Simcha Rothman, MK Amit Halevy, MK Ohad Tal, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Feb. 18, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
Features
GOP lawmakers, Israeli MKs urge shift from US aid to strategic partnership, reject Palestinian state
Israelis should stop worrying about what the West thinks and focus on their own destiny, says Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.).
Feb. 23, 2026
Josh Hasten
U.S. Air Force, U.S. Central Command
U.S. News
Gottheimer, Lawler oppose resolution limiting US military options against Iran
“So long as ‘Death to America’ remains the rallying cry of the Iranian regime, Iran will remain a persistent and serious threat,” the congressmen wrote.
Feb. 20, 2026
Randy Fine
U.S. News
After saying dogs better than Muslims, Fine plans to introduce bill protecting canines from Sharia
“There are 57 countries that are Sharia-compliant,” Rep. Randy Fine wrote. “The United States will not be the 58th.”
Feb. 20, 2026
U.S. Department of Labor
U.S. News
Nearly 40 House Dems condemn ‘extremist rhetoric’ in government social-media posts
“Allowing this conduct to go unaddressed would signal tolerance for ideologies the United States has fought wars to defeat,” the lawmakers wrote.
Feb. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Computer
U.S. News
Senate Democrats press Pentagon on reported plans to use Grok AI over Jew-hatred concerns
AI “must be deployed, used and regulated in a manner consistent with the national interest and standards of decency,” the senators wrote.
Feb. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bill Cassidy
U.S. News
Senate panel questions Mamdani over rescinding executive orders on Israel, Jew-hatred
“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern in New York City.” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote. “It is a lived reality for millions of students and residents, and its consequences are very serious.”
Feb. 5, 2026
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OPINION
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
Lawmakers with blinders
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Andrew G. Bostom
Opinion
US must reject Sharia totalitarianism
Andrew G. Bostom
Heather Johnston
Opinion
Iron Dome, up close and personal, can change how Congress governs
Heather Johnston
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
No F-35 fighter jets for Saudi Arabia
Moshe Phillips
Warren H. Cohn
Opinion
Schumer chose party over his people; now, his party is coming for him
Warren H. Cohn
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
178 House Democrats did the unthinkable by siding against Jewish families
Moshe Phillips
Caren Leven. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Maryland politicians betray local Jews with Mamdani endorsement
Caren Leven
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