Congress
The outcomes of the primaries show that “being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics,” the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
“Justice must no longer be denied due to procedural technicalities and legislative sunset provisions,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said.
“A person who is antisemitic has ingested poison, and the poison leads to irrational thinking,” Elizabeth Barcohana, of the California GOP, told JNS.
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program “makes it possible for schools and synagogues to harden physical security, and hire and train private security guards,” said Nathan Diament of the OU Advocacy Center.
“Undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless,” the legislators wrote.
“There is an opportunity to elect congresspeople whose views on foreign policy are plainly reflective of where the Democratic base has moved,” an American Priorities release stated.
GOP lawmakers, Israeli MKs urge shift from US aid to strategic partnership, reject Palestinian state
Israelis should stop worrying about what the West thinks and focus on their own destiny, says Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.).
“So long as ‘Death to America’ remains the rallying cry of the Iranian regime, Iran will remain a persistent and serious threat,” the congressmen wrote.
“There are 57 countries that are Sharia-compliant,” Rep. Randy Fine wrote. “The United States will not be the 58th.”
“Allowing this conduct to go unaddressed would signal tolerance for ideologies the United States has fought wars to defeat,” the lawmakers wrote.
AI “must be deployed, used and regulated in a manner consistent with the national interest and standards of decency,” the senators wrote.
“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern in New York City.” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote. “It is a lived reality for millions of students and residents, and its consequences are very serious.”
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