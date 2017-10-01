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About JNS

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.

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Publishers

Joshua Katzen Russel Pergament

Editor-in-Chief

Jonathan S. Tobin

CEO Jerusalem Bureau Chief

Alex Traiman

Director of News Israel Bureau

Charles Bybelezer

News Editor U.S. Bureau

Menachem Wecker

Managing Editor U.S. Bureau

Carin M. Smilk

Managing Editor Israel Bureau

Ben Gale

Senior Contributing Editors

Ruthie Blum Fiamma Nirenstein Melanie Phillips

Features Editor Israel Bureau

Steve Linde

Israeli Military Correspondent

Yaakov Lappin

New York Correspondent

Debra Nussbaum Cohen

Washington D.C. Correspondent

Andrew Bernard

U.S. National Correspondent

Aaron Bandler

Israeli News Desk Editors

Joshua Marks Akiva Van Koningsveld

Israel Bureau Correspondents

Amelie Botbol David Isaac Etgar Lefkovits Canaan Lidor

Copy Editors

Debra Flax Adam Haskel

U.S. News Briefs

Jessica Russak-Hoffman

U.S. Bureau Correspondents

Vita Fellig Emily Goldberg Dave Gordon Anna Rahmanan Jonathan D. Salant Mike Wagenheim Rikki Zagelbaum Alan Zeitlin

Correspondents

Orit Arfa Judy Lash Balint Deborah Fineblum Josh Hasten Ethel G. Hofman Israel Kasnett Judith Segaloff Amichai Stein

Featured Columnists

Mitchell Bard Ben Cohen Stephen M. Flatow Rabbi Yossy Goldman Yisrael Medad Moshe Phillips Martin Sherman David M. Weinberg

The Wire

Ari Karon

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Chief Financial Officer

Dov Yarden

Vice President and In-House Counsel

Amelia Katzen

Vice President of Development

Jonah Nagrotsky

Director of Business Operations

Ari Goldberg

Director of Marketing

Aaron Rosenberg

JNS Events

Aviya Cassya Asner

Social Media Managers

Adam Mallerman Missy Rich Shira Lieber

Producer

Zachary Sicherman

Video Editor

Ryan Lifchitz

Director of Video Production

Yuri Skvirski