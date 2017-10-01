About JNS
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
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Publishers
Joshua Katzen Russel Pergament
Editor-in-Chief
Jonathan S. Tobin
CEO Jerusalem Bureau Chief
Alex Traiman
Director of News Israel Bureau
Charles Bybelezer
News Editor U.S. Bureau
Menachem Wecker
Managing Editor U.S. Bureau
Carin M. Smilk
Managing Editor Israel Bureau
Ben Gale
Senior Contributing Editors
Ruthie Blum Fiamma Nirenstein Melanie Phillips
Features Editor Israel Bureau
Steve Linde
Israeli Military Correspondent
Yaakov Lappin
New York Correspondent
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Washington D.C. Correspondent
Andrew Bernard
U.S. National Correspondent
Aaron Bandler
Israeli News Desk Editors
Joshua Marks Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israel Bureau Correspondents
Amelie Botbol David Isaac Etgar Lefkovits Canaan Lidor
Copy Editors
Debra Flax Adam Haskel
U.S. News Briefs
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. Bureau Correspondents
Vita Fellig Emily Goldberg Dave Gordon Anna Rahmanan Jonathan D. Salant Mike Wagenheim Rikki Zagelbaum Alan Zeitlin
Correspondents
Orit Arfa Judy Lash Balint Deborah Fineblum Josh Hasten Ethel G. Hofman Israel Kasnett Judith Segaloff Amichai Stein
Featured Columnists
Mitchell Bard Ben Cohen Stephen M. Flatow Rabbi Yossy Goldman Yisrael Medad Moshe Phillips Martin Sherman David M. Weinberg
The Wire
Ari Karon
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Chief Financial Officer
Dov Yarden
Vice President and In-House Counsel
Amelia Katzen
Vice President of Development
Jonah Nagrotsky
Director of Business Operations
Ari Goldberg
Director of Marketing
Aaron Rosenberg
JNS Events
Aviya Cassya Asner
Social Media Managers
Adam Mallerman Missy Rich Shira Lieber
Producer
Zachary Sicherman
Video Editor
Ryan Lifchitz
Director of Video Production
Yuri Skvirski