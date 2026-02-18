The Wire
Press releases from Israel and around the pro-Israel and Jewish world.
The financial cost, along with the emotional toll, of providing 24/7 protection is enormous.
Monetary cards valued at 1,000 shekels ($322) were distributed to families from Beit Shemesh forced out of their homes by an Iranian missile
New role focuses on applying organizational culture expertise to reimagine Jewish life for the next generation.
It will serve as a comprehensive regional hub for diagnostic, therapeutic and family support services.
Enemies may try to subdue us through fear of missile and terror attacks, but they’ve miscalculated our resilience.
Both entities host film screenings, elevate the voices of content creators and engage in new media programming.
Military and national security experts have described the campaign as a necessary effort that could reshape the Middle East and significantly reduce the threat posed by the Islamic regime.
Longtime scouter Thomas Maher earns the Shofar Award for reviving Camp Keowa’s Jewish chapel.
Her appointment provides an expanded platform to strengthen biblical support for Israel within the Christian media community.
It combines an annual NCAA college basketball tournament with the idea of social justice.
“The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute provides a pipeline of talent to ensure strong choral leadership for the future,” says Matthew Lazar.
The event is timed in honor of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s birthday on the 11th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan.