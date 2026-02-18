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The Wire

Press releases from Israel and around the pro-Israel and Jewish world.

Temple Israel After Truck Ran Into Synagogue Building
The Wire
The war comes home: Jewish communities under attack
The financial cost, along with the emotional toll, of providing 24/7 protection is enormous.
Mar. 20, 2026
The International Fellowship for Christians and Jews (IFCJ) distributes gift cards to families who have been evacuated from homes damaged or destroyed by the war. Credit: Buksa/Courtesy of the IFCJ.
The Wire
IFCJ increases financial support for evacuated families and affected communities amid war
Monetary cards valued at 1,000 shekels ($322) were distributed to families from Beit Shemesh forced out of their homes by an Iranian missile
Mar. 20, 2026
Robert Richman
The Wire
AJU appoints culture strategist Robert Richman to 2050 Institute
New role focuses on applying organizational culture expertise to reimagine Jewish life for the next generation.
Mar. 19, 2026
Eli Sharabi
The Wire
UJA-Federation of New York donates $1.3 million to build Shalva Sharabi Family Center
It will serve as a comprehensive regional hub for diagnostic, therapeutic and family support services.
Mar. 19, 2026
United Hatzalah Operation Roaring Lion
The Wire
Amid the relentless sound of sirens comes the joy of a baby’s first cry
Enemies may try to subdue us through fear of missile and terror attacks, but they’ve miscalculated our resilience.
Mar. 17, 2026
Philadelphia Jewish Film Institute Joins The Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History
The Wire
Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media is now a program of The Weitzman
Both entities host film screenings, elevate the voices of content creators and engage in new media programming.
Mar. 16, 2026
Iran Missile in Israel
The Wire
Week two of Iran war: Lies, libels and reality on the ground
Military and national security experts have described the campaign as a necessary effort that could reshape the Middle East and significantly reduce the threat posed by the Islamic regime.
Mar. 13, 2026
Tommy Maher
The Wire
Old-school Irish Catholic to receive prestigious Jewish Scout award
Longtime scouter Thomas Maher earns the Shofar Award for reviving Camp Keowa’s Jewish chapel.
Mar. 13, 2026
Susan Michael, “Out of Zion” Interview With MDA
The Wire
Susan Michael joins National Religious Broadcasters board of directors
Her appointment provides an expanded platform to strengthen biblical support for Israel within the Christian media community.
Mar. 11, 2026
AEPi students promoting the Gift of Life initiative. Credit: Courtesy of AEPi.
The Wire
AEPi holds annual Mensch Madness, introduces month of giving with three new beneficiaries
It combines an annual NCAA college basketball tournament with the idea of social justice.
Mar. 11, 2026
Jewish Choral Conducting Institute
The Wire
Applications open for 2026 Jewish Choral Conducting Institute
“The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute provides a pipeline of talent to ensure strong choral leadership for the future,” says Matthew Lazar.
Mar. 11, 2026
Menachem Mendel Schneerson Lubavitcher Rebbe
The Wire
Eleven voices, one vision: The living legacy of the Rebbe
The event is timed in honor of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s birthday on the 11th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan.
Mar. 10, 2026
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